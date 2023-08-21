Footage shows cars driving through floods after Tropical Storm Hiary hit California.

The video, posted to Snapchat, shows cars navigating floodwater after torrential rains in the city of Coachella.

Southern California faced its its first tropical storm in 84 years, with the threat of flooding, blackouts, high winds and tornadoes.

Millions of Americans were under flood and high-wind warnings as the storm moved north, unleashing heavy rains from the California-Mexico border to Las Vegas and beyond.