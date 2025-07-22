Teddi Mellencamp’s Los Angeles home targeted in burglary while she was there with kids and husband

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Los Angeles home of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp was targeted in a burglary while she was there with her estranged husband and their children.

Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave, who have paused divorce proceedings during her stage 4 melanoma cancer treatment, were home with their four children when three intruders tried to break into the Encino home through a side door Monday night, NBC News Los Angeles reported.

“A little shocked still. It's definitely a little shocking," Arroyave told the local outlet. "Three individuals basically jumped the gate and, luckily, the cameras detected people jumping. So, we knew, right away."

The intruders were in the home for roughly 20 seconds and never made contact with the homeowners. Arroyave said while police responded quickly the intruders were gone by the time they arrived.

“Luckily, nothing happened, they just ran out,” Arroyave said.

open image in gallery The Los Angeles home of former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Teddi Mellencamp was targeted in a burglary while she was there with her estranged husband and their children ( Getty )

Just minutes before Mellencamp’s home was broken into, there was a report of a possible burglary at another Encino home two and a half miles away. Police said, per the local outlet, the homeowners were not at the house but were able to call 911 after they saw the intruders on their security cameras.

The reported break-ins come less than two weeks after American Idol executive Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were fatally shot in their Encino home around the same time a neighbor called 911 to report seeing a man scaling a wall that surrounds their house.

Kaye and Deluca had returned home to find suspect Raymond Boodarian, 22. Boodarian has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary.

open image in gallery The reported break-ins come less than two weeks after American Idol executive Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were fatally shot in their Encino home ( Facebook )

Mellencamp is not the first real housewife to be the target of a break-in.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of an armed robbery at her Encino home in October 2021. Kemsely said she was held at gunpoint by three intruders as her children were sleeping. She had an estimated $1 million worth of jewelry and handbags stolen.

“When they came into my bedroom, when they had the gun to my head, I thought, ‘This is it, this is how I’m going to die,’” Kemsley said on Season 12 of the Bravo show.

Kemsley’s co-star Kyle Richards also had a break-in at her Encino home in 2017.

“After we were burglarized, it probably took me at least six months to feel safe in my home again,” Kyle said on season 12.