Trump news - live: Ex-president in ‘burn it all down’ mode as he calls for Pence probe by Jan 6 committee
Follow the latest updates
Related Video: Trump calls for ‘biggest protest ever’ if prosecutors investigating him do ‘anything illegal’
Donald Trump is reportedly ready to “burn it all down” as several investigations into his and his family’s conduct begin to close in on him.
The former president’s role in sowing distrust over the outcome of the 2020 election result is being looked at by the 6 January House Select Committee, while his company’s financial affairs are also being forensically examined by investigators in New York.
In a statement posted by spokesperson Liz Harrington on Tuesday, Mr Trump once against attacked the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, and said the panel should be focusing on Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rather than himself.
He wrote: “The Unselect Committee should be investigating why Nancy Pelosi did such a poor job of overseeing security and why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval, in that it has now been shown that he clearly had the right to do so!”
Follow the latest developments.
Latest: Trump calls for Pence to be investigated by January 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump issued a rambling, incoherent statement that was filled with nonsense about the 2020 election, the January 6 committee, and a demand for the panel to investigate Mike Pence, his vice president of four years.
In one of the tweet-style statements typical for the former president, Mr Trump on Tuesday demanded to know why the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot was not in fact investigating why Mike Pence did not acquiesce to his demand to interfere in the counting of Electoral College ballots and join his attempts to overthrow the election.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Trump is now calling for Pence to be investigated by January 6 committee
Rambling statement from former president conflates committee’s work with that of entire Democratic caucus
Pence to speak at Federalist Society on Friday
Mike Pence may respond to former President Trump’s remarks about him and the January 6 committee during a speech he is scheduled to give in Florida on Friday.
Mr Pence will address the Federalist Society, but as reporter Tom LoBianco notes — how much more is he willing to say about January 6th other than what he has already said?
It will be interesting to see if Trump pushes him to go further.
‘America’s crazy ex'
The former District of Columbia police officer who suffered a heart attack after being beaten and attacked with a stun gun during the 6 January insurrection is now comparing the former president who incited the Capitol riot to a mentally unstable former lover.
“There’s just no bottom to what it is he’s willing to say,” said former Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone said of Donald Trump on Monday during an appearance on CNN, where Mr Fanone now works as a law enforcement analyst.
“He’s like America‘s crazy ex and he’s just decided that if he can’t have us, no one can and he’s going to tear apart our democracy and our country if he can’t get reelected,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Michael Fanone dubs Donald Trump ‘America’s crazy ex’
‘There's just no bottom to what it is he's willing to say,’ says former Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone
Read Trump’s latest statement in full
Released via spokesperson Liz Harrington on Tuesday morning, here is the latest statement from former President Donald Trump.
“So pathetic to watch the Unselect Committee of political hacks, liars, and traitors work so feverishly to alter the Electoral College Act so that a Vice President cannot ensure the honest results of the election, when just one year ago they said that “the Vice President has absolutely no right to ensure the true outcome or results of an election.” In other words, they lied and the Vice President did have this right or, more pointedly, could have sent he votes back to various legislators for reassessment after so much frauf and irregularities were found. If they were sent to legislators, or if Nancy Pelosi, who is in charge of Capitol security, had taken my recommendation and substantially increased security, there would have been no ‘January 6’ as we know it!
“Therefore, the Unselect Committee should be investigating why Nancy Pelosi did such a poor job of overseeing security and why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval, in that it has now been shown that he clearly had the right to do so!”
‘Burn it all down mode'
Despite that various investigations appear to be closing in on him, far from withdrawing from public life, at last weekend’s rally in Texas, 75-year-old Mr Trump teased another presidential run in 2024, as well as the possibility of pardoning the 6 January rioters should his campaign be successful. He also released a statement that could be viewed as a confession by the House committee when he said it was unfortunate Mike Pence did not overturn the 2020 election.
Maggie Haberman of The New York Times was asked by CNN’s John King about what she believed the president’s mindset might be and replied: “He’s in, John, burn it all down mode and has been for some time.”
“It raises questions for me, candidly, about the vetting process around these statements going out because that was a jarring statement, I think not just for the January 6 committee, but probably for lawyers involved in the civil suits against Donald Trump related to the riot of the Capitol on January 6,” she warned.
It was then on Tuesday that he called for the House committee to investigate Mike Pence for not reversing his election loss.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies