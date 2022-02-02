Trump news - live: McConnell dismisses Jan 6 pardons as ex-president says committee should probe Pence role
Follow the latest updates
Related Video: Trump calls for ‘biggest protest ever’ if prosecutors investigating him do ‘anything illegal’
Donald Trump is reportedly ready to “burn it all down” as several investigations into his and his family’s conduct begin to close in on him.
The former president’s role in sowing distrust over the outcome of the 2020 election result is being looked at by the 6 January House Select Committee, while his company’s financial affairs are also being forensically examined by investigators in New York.
In a statement posted by spokesperson Liz Harrington on Tuesday, Mr Trump once against attacked the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, and said the panel should be focusing on Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rather than himself.
He wrote: “The Unselect Committee should be investigating why Nancy Pelosi did such a poor job of overseeing security and why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval, in that it has now been shown that he clearly had the right to do so!”
Mr Trump said over the weekend that he would like to pardon January 6 rioters, an idea that has been dismissed by many in the Republican Party including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Follow the latest developments.
New York AG subpoenas records on Trump’s DC hotel
New York attorney general Letitia James’s long-running investigation into former President Donald Trump’s financial practices has expanded to include the process by which his real estate company won the lease on the historic Washington, DC building where his DC hotel is located.
According to The Washington Post, Ms James’s office has subpoenaed records from the General Services Administration – the government agency that manages federal real estate – pertaining to the process by which the GSA leased the historic Old Post Office building for renovation and redevelopment.
Read more here:
New York attorney general subpoenas records on Trump’s DC hotel
James is looking at whether Trump’s company misled the federal government to obtain a lease on a historic Washington, DC building
Trump rages as investigations close in on him
The recent avalanche of furious statements from Donald Trump come at an interesting juncture, just as multiple investigations make headway against him.
The former president’s role in sowing distrust over the outcome of the 2020 election result is being looked at by the 6 January Select Committee, while his company’s financial affairs are also being forensically examined by investigators in New York.
Here’s a look at the legal trouble surrounding Mr Trump’s “burn it all down” moment:
Trump is in ‘burn it all down mode’ as investigations close in around him
Former president widely expected to run for office once again in 2024, even amid ongoing investigations
Here’s what Trump said about ‘investigating' Mike Pence
Donald Trump fumed on Tuesday that the Capitol riot committee should not be investigating the attempted coup, but his former vice president’s refusal to go along with it.
“The Unselect Committee should be investigating why Nancy Pelosi did such a poor job of overseeing security and why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval, in that it has now been shown that he clearly had the right to do so!” Mr Trump raged in a statement.
Here’s a look at what the former president said:
Trump is now calling for Pence to be investigated by January 6 committee
Rambling statement from former president conflates committee’s work with that of entire Democratic caucus
Senator Ben Ray Lujan hospitalised after suffering stroke
Democratic senator Ben Ray Lujan is in hospital in his home state of New Mexico after suffering a stroke his office has said.
In a statement, Mr Lujan’s chief of staff Carlos Sanchez said the first-term senator checked himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday after “experiencing dizziness and fatigue”.
Democratic senator Ben Ray Lujan hospitalised after suffering stroke
The first-term senator checked himself into a Santa Fe, New Mexico hospital after experiencing ‘dizziness and fatigue’ last week, his chief of staff said in a statement
Trump war chest tops $122bn
Former President Donald Trump continued a massive fundraising blitz through the end of 2021 and now has more than $122m cash on hand, his political team announced on Monday.
The ex-president remains in control of a fundraising juggernaut with more than 1.6 million individual donations, 98 per cent of which were under $200. The haul is on par with numbers his team was seeing during his two presidential campaigns, and shows little sign of slowing down ahead of either the 2022 midterms or the 2024 presidential race, when Mr Trump is thought to be considering a third bid for the presidency.
Trump says war chest has more than $122m cash on hand after huge 2021 haul
Former president has been stingy with support for MAGA candidate, raising likelihood of 2024 run
Naturally, he couldn’t help but complain that the news hadn’t received more coverage in the media, griping at The New York Times in a tweet issued by his spokesperson.
Someone apparently had to tape official Trump White House documents back together
The National Archives has said that some of the documents handed over by former president Donald Trump to the House Select Committee probing last year’s 6 January’s Capitol Hill riots had been ripped and had to be taped back.
In a statement to The Washington Post and CNN, the National Archives said that some of the records handed over by the White House “included paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump”.
While the National Archives did not confirm to CNN how it knew that the papers were ripped apart by Mr Trump himself, the Archives said that some documents had not been reconstructed at all.
Sravasti Dasgupta has the story.
Some Trump documents sent to Capitol riot committee had to be taped as he ripped them
It’s not clear yet what documents were included among those handed over to the committee
Liz Cheney raises record funds in Wyoming House race
The Donald Trump-backed opponent of Liz Cheney finished 2021 with what in any previous year would have been a major fundraising haul for Wyoming but amounted to a small fraction of the over $2 million raised by Cheney for her best quarter yet.
Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman raised $443,000 over the last three months of the year, similar to what Cheney raised in her last full quarter before winning a third term in 2020.
Liz Cheney raises more record funds in Wyoming US House race
Liz Cheney continues to set fundraising records in her bid for reelection to Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat
Trump in ‘burn it all down mode'
Donald Trump is reportedly ready to “burn it all down” as several investigations into his and his family’s conduct begin to close in on him.
Tom Fenton reports on the former president’s reaction.
Trump is in ‘burn it all down mode’ as investigations close in around him
Former president widely expected to run for office once again in 2024, even amid ongoing investigations
Don Jr compares Whoopi and Roseanne race rows
Donald Trump Jr has compared the controversy surrounding Whoopi Goldberg’s Holocaust comments to the treatment of Roseanne Barr after a racist 2018 tweet that prompted ABC to cancel her sitcom.
“Why is it that Rosanne (a Jewish woman) gets canceled for off color remarks but Whoopi’s gets a total pass for antisemitism and downplaying the Holocaust? I can’t help but notice that only people on the right face consequences for their mistakes,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Tuesday.
Ms Goldberg, who has said that she’s Jewish, said on The View on Monday that “the Holocaust isn’t about race”, a remark that was strongly criticised.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Don Jr compares Whoopi race row treatment to Roseanne’s and blames leftist conspiracy
‘I can’t help but notice that only people on the right face consequences for their mistakes,’ Trump Jr claims
Will Senator Luján’s hospitalisation impact SCOTUS nomination process?
Thankfully, Senator Luján is expected to make a full recovery from his stroke on Thursday.
With the Senate evenly split, every Democrat vote counts towards the approval of any legislation or nomination, and with a Supreme Court vacancy approaching there is obviously concern as to how long the senator will be away from the chamber.
The Washington Post’s Amy Wang notes that it shouldn’t impact the process as the senator is not on the Judiciary committee and so his absence will not hold up the vetting process of any nominee, nor the confirmation process.
This is expected to last approximately two weeks after the president selects his nominee.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies