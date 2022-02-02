✕ Close Related Video: Trump calls for ‘biggest protest ever’ if prosecutors investigating him do ‘anything illegal’

Donald Trump is reportedly ready to “burn it all down” as several investigations into his and his family’s conduct begin to close in on him.

The former president’s role in sowing distrust over the outcome of the 2020 election result is being looked at by the 6 January House Select Committee, while his company’s financial affairs are also being forensically examined by investigators in New York.

In a statement posted by spokesperson Liz Harrington on Tuesday, Mr Trump once against attacked the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, and said the panel should be focusing on Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rather than himself.

He wrote: “The Unselect Committee should be investigating why Nancy Pelosi did such a poor job of overseeing security and why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval, in that it has now been shown that he clearly had the right to do so!”

Mr Trump said over the weekend that he would like to pardon January 6 rioters, an idea that has been dismissed by many in the Republican Party including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

