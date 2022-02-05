✕ Close Pence rebukes Trump: 'I had no right to overturn the election'

In his most explicit rebuke of Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence says he is “wrong” about what his role was on January 6 — just days after Trump said Pence should be investigated for why he didn’t overturn the 2020 election.

On the expectation of the ex-president that he could have changed the outcome of the election, Pence said: “Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

Earlier, the Republican Party has passed a motion to censure Trump critics Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over their criticisms of former president Donald Trump as well as their membership of the committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol — which was termed “legitimate political discourse” by the party.

The two representatives are accused of “behavior which has been destructive to the institution of the US House of Representatives, the Republican Party and our republic”. Both have vehemently rejected the accusation and insisted they will not be intimidated by the motion whether it passes or not.

In a rant against Big Tech, the former president reiterated his backing of the Ottawa truck rally saying a similar US protest could come to Washington, DC. He also decried accounts for a US rally being taken down on social media platforms, inviting organisers to his allegedly soon-to-launch platform TruthSocial.