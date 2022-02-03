Trump news – live: Ex-president ‘mulled’ blanket Jan 6 pardon in office and now accused of ‘witness tampering’
Donald Trump floated the idea of a blanket pardon for January 6 rioters before leaving office, according to a report by Politico.
The news comes as the former president has turned on one of his most loyal Republican allies, Lindsey Graham, after he dismissed Mr Trump’s latest suggestion that he would pardon rioters who stormed the US Capitol that have faced criminal sentences should he return to office in 2024.
The former president floated the idea over the weekend, putting him at odds even with many Republicans. When Mr Graham also took against it, Mr Trump told a Newsmax interviewer that his dogged ally “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” and even called him a “RINO”.
Senator Graham stands by his comments, reiterating his position without mentioning Mr Trump.
As the 6 January House Select Committee looks into the former president’s role in sowing distrust over the outcome of the 2020 election, Democrat congressman Pete Aguilar of California, who is on the investigation panel, was asked if the comments about pardoning Capitol rioters amounted to witness tampering.
He replied: “Absolutely.”
Trump ‘absolutely’ tampering with witnesses with pardon promise says Jan 6 committee member
California Democratic Representative Pete Aguilar has said that former President Donald Trump is “absolutely” tampering with witnesses as he dangles possible pardons if he gets elected again in 2024.
Mr Trump said at a rally in Texas over the weekend that “if I run and if I win” in 2024, “we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly”.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump ‘absolutely’ tampering with witnesses by dangling pardons, panel member says
‘I think the question is more for my colleagues on the other side of the aisle – where are they? Do they support this? When is enough enough?’
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Graham not a real friend to Trump
One of Donald Trump’s biggest remaining supporters in Washington DC, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, blasted Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday for his critique of the former President.
Mr Trump recently stated that he would look to pardon the 6 January insurrectionists if re-elected, a move which Senator Graham labelled as “dangerous” during a Sunday morning appearance on CBS.
Tom Fenton reports.
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims traitor Lindsey Graham isn’t a real ‘friend’ to Trump
The representative from Georgia, who was previously banned from Twitter, has consistently defended Mr Trump
Trump calls Graham a RINO for saying Capitol rioter should be punished
Former President Donald Trump appears to have soured on one of his most ardently oleaginous supporters, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, after the Palmetto State Republican said pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol on 6 January 2021 should be jailed and not pardoned as the twice-impeached ex-president has suggested.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump turns on Graham after senator suggests Capitol rioters should be punished
Trump is hitting back after the South Carolina senator said he hopes members of the mob that sacked the Capitol will ‘go to jail’
Alex Jones encourages Marjorie Taylor Greene to run for president
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she may consider running for US president in the future after conspiracy theorist Alex Jones encouraged her to seek the nation’s highest office.
During an interview on Wednesday advertised as the “most censored broadcast in the world,” Mr Jones told Ms Greene that she would make a good candidate for president.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she may run for president on Alex Jones show
‘Can we get you to run for president in the next few years?’ Mr Jones asked Ms Greene
National Archives tells Trump it will turn over Pence records to Jan 6 committee
The National Archives has written to former President Donald Trump informing him that it will turn over the records of former Vice President Mike Pence to the House select Committee investigating the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
Unless a court intervenes they will be handed on 3 March 2022, according to a letter from National Archivist David Ferriero sent to Mr Trump on Tuesday.
Son of New York judge who dressed as caveman at Capitol riot pleads guilty
The son of a New York judge who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 while dressed as a caveman has pleaded guilty to three counts during a virtual court hearing.
Aaron Mostofsky, 35, of Brooklyn, is charged with one felony count of civil disorder, one count of theft of government property, and one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.
Judge’s son who dressed as caveman to storm the US Capitol pleads guilty
Mostofsky donned abandoned Capitol Police riot gear over caveman costume
Voices: Downfall of the CNN boss who ‘helped make Trump the president’
Donald Trump called CNN boss Jeff Zucker ‘a sleaze bag’ but, Andrew Buncombe asks, does he owe him his political success?
The downfall of CNN boss who ‘helped make Donald Trump the president’
Trump called CNN boss ‘a sleaze-bag’ but does he owe him his political success, asks Andrew Buncombe
Report: Trump considered mass pardons for Capitol rioters before leaving office
Donald Trump seriously considered issuing mass pardons for those involved with the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021, in the final days of his presidency, according to reporting from Politico.
Before Joe Biden’s inauguration on 20 January, then-president Trump reportedly made three calls to an adviser to ask whether he should pardon a pro-Trump mob that
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump considered mass pardons for Capitol rioters, report says
Former president reportedly mulled blanket pardons for pro-Trump mob in final days of presidency
Lindsey Graham stands by Jan 6 rioter statement, despite Trump disapproval
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham stands his statement regarding pardons for January 6th rioters despite being called a “RINO” by former President Trump.
“As a conservative, I firmly believe in law and order and support the police.
“I reject politically motivated violence in all forms. Those who take the law into their own hands for political reasons — whether they are Antifa, Black Lives Matter protestors, the Proud Boys, or others —must be held accountable.
“I was in the Capitol on January 6 and know it was one of the darkest days in American history.
“I stand with the police officers who protect our streets, federal courthouses, and the United States Capitol against rioters. They deserve our respect and support and I will not second-guess the decisions they made under dire circumstances.
“For us to remain a nation of laws, not men, we must speak with one voice when it comes to politically motivated violence.
“All Americans are entitled to have a speedy trial and their day in court, but those who actively engage in violence for whatever political cause must be held accountable and not be forgiven.”
Psaki: Hawley un-American for 'parroting Russian talking points’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday slammed Missouri senator Josh Hawley’s call for the US to retract support for Ukraine becoming a signatory of the North Atlantic Treaty as “not aligned with long standing bipartisan American values” and the result of the senator “parroting Russian talking points”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Psaki calls Josh Hawley un-American for his call to block Ukraine from Nato
Missouri senator is joining Russian President Vladimir Putin in calling on the Biden administration to end US support for Ukraine membership in Nato
