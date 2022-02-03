✕ Close Related Video: Trump calls for ‘biggest protest ever’ if prosecutors investigating him do ‘anything illegal’

Donald Trump floated the idea of a blanket pardon for January 6 rioters before leaving office, according to a report by Politico.

The news comes as the former president has turned on one of his most loyal Republican allies, Lindsey Graham, after he dismissed Mr Trump’s latest suggestion that he would pardon rioters who stormed the US Capitol that have faced criminal sentences should he return to office in 2024.

The former president floated the idea over the weekend, putting him at odds even with many Republicans. When Mr Graham also took against it, Mr Trump told a Newsmax interviewer that his dogged ally “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” and even called him a “RINO”.

Senator Graham stands by his comments, reiterating his position without mentioning Mr Trump.

As the 6 January House Select Committee looks into the former president’s role in sowing distrust over the outcome of the 2020 election, Democrat congressman Pete Aguilar of California, who is on the investigation panel, was asked if the comments about pardoning Capitol rioters amounted to witness tampering.

He replied: “Absolutely.”

