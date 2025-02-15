MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair claims she had son with Elon Musk five months ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A conservative influencer claims she's the mother of Tesla/X/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s 13th child, according to a post she made on X.

Ashley St. Clair, a 31-year-old MAGA writer, wrote in a post on X on Friday night that she and Musk share a five-month-old child.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote in the post. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

open image in gallery Conservative writer Ashley St. Clair claims she is the mother of Tesla/X/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s 13th child ( Getty/@stclairashley/X )

St. Clair did not detail which media organization was seeking information on her and her child. News organizations typically will request comment from subjects prior to a story's publication, which may explain how St. Clair learned that a story about her alleged child with Musk was in the works.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting," St. Clair said in her post.

St. Clair has not provided evidence that the child she shares with Musk exists. Musk has not commented on her claims at the time of this report. The Independent has requested comment from Musk.

The writer isn't the only Musk mother who wants privacy for her child; Grimes, a singer who shares three children with Musk, appeared dismayed when she learned that her ex was parading one of their children around in front of reporters inside the Oval Office.

Earlier this week, Musk appeared at a press event in the Oval Office, swiping the spotlight from President Donald Trump to offer his opinions to reporters. During the event, Musk's child, X Æ A-Xii, milled around the room.

X's mother, Grimes, learned about her son's appearance on global media after an X user complimented her parenting.

"He should not be in public like this," Grimes wrote. "I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

The former couple have two other children together, who both have unusual names; Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2.

Musk has been a vocal proponent of human propagation. In 2023, he wrote that having "children should be incentivized."

"We must create the next generation of humans or spiral into oblivion," Musk said.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, speaks in the Oval Office at the White House ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Musk and his first wife, fantasy and sci-fi author Justine Wilson, had their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, in 2002, but the child sadly died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. The couple later had twins, Griffin and Vivian, in 2004, and then a set of triples — Kai, Saxon, and Damian — in 2006.

Vivian is trans and has publicly criticized her father both for his parenting and for his conservative views. She said she no longer wants to be associated with Musk, and uses her mother's name.

Grimes has publicly shared her support for Vivian, saying she is "forever endlessly proud" of her in a post on X.

In addition to the children he has with Wilson, Grimes, and — allegedly — St Clair, Musk also has three children with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Zilis — who attended Trump's inauguration with Musk in January — have a pair of twins, Strider and Azure, born in 2021, and a third child born in 2024. That child's name and gender have not been revealed publicly, according to Newsweek.