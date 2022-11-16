Biden convenes ‘emergency’ G7 and Nato meeting after Russian-made rockets strike Poland
Leaders of Nato and G7 nations have gathered in Indonesia for a emergency meeting convened by US President Joe Biden after the Polish government reported Russian-made rockets had hit its territory.
The strike on the Nato member state, which is understood to have killed at least two people, came as a wave of Russian missiles hit civilian targets across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv.
The timing of the assault appeared designed to disrupt the G20 summit in Indonesian beach resort Bali, which on Tuesday saw a series of world leaders, including prime minister Rishi Sunak, voice their condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraime.
Both Biden and Sunak called Polish president Andrzej Duda in the wake of the missile strikes to offer condolences and promise assistance in establishing responsibility for the attack, close to Poland’s border with Ukraine.
Joining Biden and Sunak in the emergency meeting were Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, French president Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands, as well as the presidents of the European Union and the European Commission.
Pressed on whether he could tell reporters anything about the explosion in Poland, Mr Biden replied: “No”.
The president was awakened by staff and informed of the attack early on Wednesday. He subsequently spoke by phone with Mr Duda to express his “deep condolences” for the Polish citizens who were killed by the Russian munitions.
Mr Duda said the weapons in question were “most probably” Russian-made and stressed that their origin was still under investigation, but the Polish foreign ministry has identified the rockets as being Russian-built.
