Biden news - live: President kicks off high-stakes Middle East trip with Israel visit

David Taintor,Andrew Feinberg
Wednesday 13 July 2022 13:07
(AP)

US President Joe Biden kicks off his trip to the Middle East with a visit to Israel on Wednesday, where he will spend two days for talks in Jerusalem before travelling to the West Bank.

Mr Biden will later travel to Saudi Arabia. The administration has been on the defensive over the trip, but says the goal is “to reorient — but not rupture” the United States’ relationship with Riyadh.

As a presidential candidate , Mr Biden had vowed to be tougher on Saudi Arabia than his predecessor.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said the Biden administration believes “there is a capacity” for Saudi Arabia and the other Opec nations to boost oil production enough to lower the high fuel prices that have been a major driver of inflation world-wide.

Gas prices are top of mind for American consumers, and a real political headache for the Biden administration with months to go before the crucial midterm elections in November.

Biden lands in Israel soon

Welcome to our live coverage of President Biden’s Middle East trip. The president is scheduled to arrive in Tel Aviv shortly.

David Taintor13 July 2022 13:07

