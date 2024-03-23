Biden campaign ridicules ‘Broke Don’ after rival’s fundraising deficit revealed: Live
President raking in donations while Republican’s team and Save America PAC lags behind
President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has taken to mocking Republican rival Donald Trump as “Broke Don” after the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission revealed that the Democratic National Committee together have an estimated $97.5m in cash right now, more than twice the $44.8m Mr Trump and the Republican National Committee have in the bank.
The president raked in a further $21m in donations in February, closing out the month with $71m in cash on hand, while Mr Trump was found to be spending $230,000 per day on legal fees alone.
“Broke Don Hides in Basement,” the president’s campaign headed one email to supporters.
“Trump can’t raise money, isn’t campaigning, and is letting convicts and conspiracy theorists run his campaign.”
Michael Tyler, its communications director, meanwhile gloated: “If Donald Trump put up these kinds of numbers on The Apprentice, he’d fire himself.
“But here’s why he ain’t got it: his extreme, toxic agenda of banning abortion, slashing Social Security, and promoting political violence is repelling donors and doing exactly *nothing* to earn support from the voters who will decide this election.
“Even if he had the money, it’s not a message the voters would buy.”
Speaker Johnson ‘is getting rolled in every single meeting’
VIDEO: House passes government spending package ahead of shutdown deadline
‘Democrats have once again defeated the worst impulses of this Maga Majority,’ Clark says
The spending bill is part of an agreement by House and Senate leadership as well as the leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees. Earlier this month, Congress passed six spending bills and a stopgap spending bill to allow for negotiations to continue for some of the more contentious pieces of legislation.
Conservatives objected to the fact that the legislation did not make steep enough spending cuts and the House Freedom Caucus had called for Mr Johnson to put in place more measures to restrict immigration at the US-Mexico border.
Conversely, progressives objected to cuts in funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York called “unconscionable”.
At the same time, the legislation also includes 12,000 special immigrant visas for Afghans who assisted US servicemembers during the war in Afghanistan.
The so-called minibus spending bill contains six of the twelve spending bills including legislation to fund the State Department; the Pentagon; the Department of Homeland Security; Congress; the Department of Health and Human Services; the Department of Education; financial services and the general government.
Democratic Whip Katherine Clark said in a statement after the vote that “Democrats have once again defeated the worst impulses of this Maga Majority. We have prevented Republican extremists from inflicting the chaos of a needless government shutdown while safeguarding vital programs from devastating cuts”.
“This compromise doesn’t have everything we need, and it isn’t what a Democratic House Majority would deliver. But it excludes harmful attacks on reproductive freedom and the LGBTQIA+ community,” she added.
Republican Party ‘lives on insurrection and division and polarization,’ Raskin says
Michigan Republican Rep Lisa McClain said it was “about time” that the spending agreement was passed in the House, adding that she was concerned about the motion to vacate the speaker.
“To what end? We’ve got to move forward ... I don’t know what this accomplishes,” she said.
Maryland Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin told the press that “their party lives on insurrection and division and polarization and so it doesn’t surprise me that they’re again cannibalizing themselves”.
“This is the Donald Trump playbook that has overtaken the Republican Party and for people interested in democracy, freedom and effective governance, the Democratic Party has a plan,” he told The Independent.
VIDEO: House passes last-minute $1.2 trillion spending bill to avoid shutdown
‘This stunt by Marjorie is idiotic’
As the House voted on Friday, Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett told The Independent that it was “about damn time” that the funding agreement was passed.
Asked about the months of struggles to fund the government, Republican Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher said, “Divided government is hard, and we still got a lot of work left to do. So we’ll see what happens”.
He added that he wasn’t concerned about the motion to vacate the speaker.
New York Republican Representative Mike Lawler told reporters that “the American people agree with us on the issues. What they don’t agree with is the idiocy and the chaos that is totally unnecessary and does nothing to actually solve the problem”.
“The people that are so upset about this bill today should have thought ... long and hard before they removed Kevin McCarthy as speaker,” he added.
“I’ve won twice in two-to-one Democratic districts because I’ve taken a common sense bipartisan approach, and that’s what I’ll continue to do. I call it as I see it ... and this stunt by Marjorie is idiotic,” he told The Independent.
‘This is a bad idea again'
Republican Arizona Representative Juan Ciscomani told The Independent that the filing of the motion to vacate was “very unfortunate”.
He added that he “didn’t support” the motion to vacate former Speaker Kevin McCarthy last autumn. “This is a bad idea again.”
Mr Johnson argued in a statement that “House Republicans achieved conservative policy wins, rejected extreme Democrat proposals, and imposed substantial cuts while significantly strengthening national defense”.
“The process was also an important step in breaking the omnibus muscle memory and represents the best achievable outcome in a divided government,” he added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Mike Johnson as House passes $1.2trn spending package
Marjorie Taylor Greene initiated the process to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson as the US House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill to avoid a government shutdown despite the objections of conservatives like the Georgia Republican who support former president Donald Trump.
Ms Greene filed a motion to vacate the speaker as the House was still voting on the spending agreement.
A two-thirds majority was reached to pass the spending package – 286 voted in favour and 134 voted against.
“This is a betrayal of Republican voters,” Ms Greene told reporters on Friday. “The bill ... forced Republicans to choose between funding to pay our soldiers and in doing so, funding late-term abortion – this bill was basically a dream and a wish list for Democrats and for the White House.”
The spending agreement will now head to the US Senate, where it is expected to easily pass with bipartisan support either before or shortly after the government shuts down at 12.01am on Saturday.
President Joe Biden has said he would sign the legislation immediately once it reaches his desk. The bill will keep the government open until the end of Fiscal Year 2024, which ends on 30 September.
Ms Greene said the process “was completely led by [Democratic Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer, not our Republican Speaker of the House, not our conference, and we weren’t even allowed to put amendments to the floor to have a chance to make changes to the bill”.
“I filed the motion to vacate today, but it’s more of a warning than a pink slip,” she added. “It’s time for us to go through the process, take our time and find a new speaker of the House that will stand with Republicans and our Republican majority instead of standing with the Democrats.”
Tennessee just became the first state to protect musicians and other artists against AI
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday signed off on legislation designed to protect songwriters, performers and other music industry professionals against the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.
The move makes Tennessee, long known as the birthplace of country music and the launchpad for musical legends, the first state in the U.S. to enact such measures. Supporters say the goal is to ensure that AI tools cannot replicate an artist’s voice without their consent. The bill goes into effect July 1.
“We employ more people in Tennessee in the music industry than any other state,” Lee told reporters shortly after signing the bill into law. “Artists have intellectual property. They have gifts. They have a uniqueness that is theirs and theirs alone, certainly not artificial intelligence.”
The Volunteer State is just one of three states where name, photographs and likeness are considered a property right rather than a right of publicity. According to the newly signed statute — dubbed the Ensuring Likeness, Voice, and Image Security Act or “ELVIS Act” — vocal likeness will now be added to that list.
The law also creates a new civil action where people can be held liable if they publish or perform an individual’s voice without permission, as well as use a technology to produce an artist’s name, photographs, voice or likeness without the proper authorization.
Yet it remains to be seen how effective the legislation will be for artists looking to shield their art from being scraped and replicated by AI without their permission. Supporters like Lee acknowledged that despite the sweeping support from those inside the music industry and unanimous approval from the Tennessee Statehouse, the legislation is untested. Amid ongoing clashes between the GOP supermajority and handful of Democrats, this level of bipartisan agreement is a shocking anomaly.
Many Tennessee musicians say they don’t have the luxury to wait for a perfect solution, pointing out that the threats of AI are already showing up on their cellphones and in their recording studios.
“Stuff comes in on my phone and I can’t tell it’s not me,” said country star Luke Bryan. “It’s a real deal now and hopefully this will curb it and slow it down.”
