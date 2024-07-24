Watch live: Trump holds first rally since Biden’s exit from 2024 race

Support truly

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump speaks at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday (24 July), his first since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed vice president Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the party ticket.

The former president will address a crowd in the battleground state as his campaign insists it is prepared for Ms Harris's candidacy.

Mr Trump's team has argued Ms Harris serves as a proxy for the president on the economic and immigration policies that contributed to his sinking popularity with voters.

He is expected to turn his full focus to Ms Harris at Wednesday's rally in the state that he carried in the past but Democrats consider pivotal.

Meanwhile, Ms Harris delivered a keynote speech at the biennial gathering of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis, telling members that “we are not playing around” and asked for their help to elect her president in November.

Ms Harris described the upcoming election as “a choice between two different visions for our nation, one focused on the future, the other focused on the past.”