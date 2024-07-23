Kamala Harris repeated her Donald Trump attack line focused on her prosecutorial past as she made her debut on the presidential campaign trail in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, 23 July.

The vice president, who has been endorsed by Joe Biden for the Democratic Party nomination following his decision to drop out of the 2024 race, previously worked as Alameda County prosecutor before being elected San Francisco district attorney and later California's attorney general.

"I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say: I know Donald Trump’s type," Ms Harris said of the former president.