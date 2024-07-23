Joe Biden seen for first time since endorsing Kamala Harris for president

Joe Biden has been seen for the first time in public since endorsing Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the party ticket.

On Tuesday, 23 July, the US president departed Delaware to travel back to the White House.

He had spent spent several days recovering from a Covid-19 infection at his home in Rehoboth Beach.

It came after Mr Biden sent political shockwaves around the country on Sunday with a post on social media announcing that he was not accepting the Democrat nomination for the 2024 presidential election.