Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:27
How to correctly pronounce Kamala Harris’s name
BBC Radio 2 presenter Tina Daheley has demonstrated how to correctly pronounce Kamala Harris's name after the Joe Biden endorsed the vice president to become the Democratic nominee.
Ms Daheley shared the video after the president, 81, announced that he would drop out of the 2024 race.
In this footage, she says that Ms Harris's first name should be pronounced closer to "comma-lah".
Ms Harris has repeatedly explained this is the correct way to say her name; in her autobiography she says her name, which means "lotus flower", is said 'like the punctuation mark".
She has previously released an explanatory video with children teaching people how to say her name.
Up next
02:05
Simon Calder explains your rights if flight is cancelled by IT outage
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
01:00:33
Simon Calder looks back on 30 years of travel with The Independent
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
00:47
ParalympicsGB Judo team announced in hilarious video ahead of Paris
01:28
Watch: Lando Norris reacts to dramatic end to Hungarian Grand Prix
01:53
Ray Reardon’s admission to Ronnie O’Sullivan before world title win
00:29
Eddie Howe addresses reports linking him to England manager job
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
02:02
First look at Emily in Paris season four in new trailer
00:17
Tony Blackburn jokes about leaving BBC show after Biden drops out
01:15
Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood addresses complaints about dancers
00:24
Ed Sheeran reveals Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tattoo to Will Smith
00:42
Tourist collapses after King’s Guard horse bites her
01:33
James Corden fights back tears as he gives Gavin and Stacey update
01:15
Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood addresses complaints about dancers
00:24
Ed Sheeran reveals Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tattoo to Will Smith
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32