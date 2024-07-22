BBC Radio 2 presenter Tina Daheley has demonstrated how to correctly pronounce Kamala Harris's name after the Joe Biden endorsed the vice president to become the Democratic nominee.

Ms Daheley shared the video after the president, 81, announced that he would drop out of the 2024 race.

In this footage, she says that Ms Harris's first name should be pronounced closer to "comma-lah".

Ms Harris has repeatedly explained this is the correct way to say her name; in her autobiography she says her name, which means "lotus flower", is said 'like the punctuation mark".

She has previously released an explanatory video with children teaching people how to say her name.