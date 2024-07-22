Independent TV
Starmer expresses sympathy for Biden after president drops re-election bid
Sir Keir Starmer expressed sympathy for Joe Biden after the US president abandoned his hopes of re-election to the White House.
Speaking at Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire on Monday, the prime minister said Mr Biden had made a decision he would have arrived at “taking into account the best interests of the American people.
Sir Keir had talks at the White House with Mr Biden earlier this month while in Washington for the Nato summit.
Mr Biden’s decision on Sunday came after mounting pressure about his age and ability to take on Republican rival Donald Trump.
He has endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as his choice to replace him on the ticket.
