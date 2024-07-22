Biden’s hometown residents weigh in on president’s decision to exit 2024 race

Residents in Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, have weighed in on the president’s decision to drop his reelection bid against Donald Trump.

The US leader sent political shockwaves around the country on Sunday (21 July) with a post on social media announcing that he was not accepting the Democrat nomination and “focus all his energies on his duties as president for the remainder of his term”, offering his full support and endorsement to Kamala Harris.

Some Scranton locals expressed their shock about the decision but wished the president well with his health, while others praised Mr Biden for what they said was a smart choice to step aside.