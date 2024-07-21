CNN’s Van Jones cries on live TV after Biden drops out of presidential race

CNN commentator Van Jones cried live on television following Joe Biden’s announcement to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election race.

Biden announced his decision to step down in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday (21 July) and publicly endorsed his vice president Kamala Harris.

A visibly emotional Jones said: “You just cry, because this is someone that you love, this is somebody that you care about.

“This is somebody that was there for you. You wouldn’t be here without him.”