Tony Blackburn jokes about stepping down from BBC Radio 2 after Biden drops out

Tony Blackburn joked that he would not be stepping down from his BBC Radio 2 show as Joe Biden announced his decision to drop his reelection bid against Donald Trump on Sunday, 21 July.

The veteran DJ, 81, has been on the BBC airwaves since the 1960s and has been awarded an OBE for his services to broadcasting and charity.

"I'm celebrating sixty years on Thursday, and I will not be stepping down. Although I don't really know where I am any more," Blackburn said as he began Sunday's show following the US president's shock statement.