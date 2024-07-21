Biden’s last appearance in public after president quits 2024 election race

Joe Biden’s last appearance in public was four days ago when he was seen slowly walking off Air Force One after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 81-year-old disembarked the aircraft at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware before getting inside a car on Wednesday (17 July).

The president announced his decision to quit the 2024 presidential race on Sunday (21 July).

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Biden said “it was “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down”.