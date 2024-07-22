Kamala Harris shared a clip of an interview she gave to Jazzy's World TV, a 13-year-old reporter, just hours before Joe Biden announced on Sunday (21 July) that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing his vice president to replace him at the top of the party ticket.

Ms Harris spoke to the teenager about her self-care routine and how cooking Sunday dinner with her family gives her joy.

Just hours later, the president released a statement to the American people saying that “while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down."