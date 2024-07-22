Jump to content
Holly Patrick | Monday 22 July 2024 13:53 BST

Nikki Haley’s warning to Trump and Biden resurfaces after president exits 2024 race

Nikki Haley declared that the first US political party to retire its "80-year-old candidate" will win the election, resurfaced footage shows.

The clip has been re-shared online following 81-year-old Joe Biden's announcement that he will no longer be standing for re-election.

In a statement on Sunday, 21 July, the president said he would endorse his vice president, Kamala Harris, to replace him at the top of the party ticket.

"Most Americans do not want a rematch between Biden and Trump," Ms Haley said in January 2024.

"The first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate is going to be the party that wins this election."

