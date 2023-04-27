Judge hearing Donald Trump’s rape trial rebukes Eric Trump for social media posts

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US district judge hearing the civil trial for defamation and battery involving Donald Trump and E Jean Carroll rebuked the former president’s son for his social media posts railing against the accustaions brought by the former advice columnist.

Concerns about social media influencing the civil rape trial surfaced yesterday as Eric Trump tweeted about Reid Hoffman, the billionaire LinkedIn co-founder and prominent Democratic donor helping fund Ms Carroll’s case.

He said Mr Hoffman’s involvement was "an embarrassment to our country, should be illegal and tells you everything you need to know about the case".

Judge Lewis Kaplan wasn’t amused. He told Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina that such comments needed to stop.

"There are some relevant US statutes here, and somebody on your side ought to be thinking about them," Judge Kaplan said.

He also said Donald Trump’s lawyers cannot mention Mr Hoffman at the trial, calling it "unfairly prejudicial".

The former president took to Truth Social about an hour before Wednesday’s testimony began and questioned how anyone could believe he – "being very well known, to put it mildly!" – could have raped Ms Carroll.

"She didn’t scream?" Mr Trump wrote. "There are no witnesses? Nobody saw this?"

The posts led Judge Kaplan to tell Mr Trump’s legal team, outside the jury’s presence, that the former president appeared to be "endeavoring, certainly, to speak to his quote-unquote public" and to the jury about matters that have "no business being spoken about”.

The judge also said that the former president could be "tampering with a new source of liability" if he continued. He called Mr Trump’s post terming the case “a made-up scam” a “public statement that, on the face of it, seems entirely inappropriate”.

The comments came as the former advice columnist took the stand in her civil rape trial against Mr Trump and fought back tears as she described the alleged assault in horrifying detail.

She began her testimony with a simple declaration: “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me”.

The former Elle columnist said she and Mr Trump were shopping around the department store at the time when he asked her to try on a piece of lingerie that he was looking to purchase – a blue bodysuit.

“He was having a good time, and so was I,” Ms Carroll said, adding that the two were harmlessly flirting with one another.

As the two reached the dressing room, Ms Carroll said Mr Trump “shut the door and shoved me up against the wall”.

“I was confused. I laughed,” Ms Carroll said.

She said she pushed Mr Trump back but he “thurst” her into the wall again.

From there, Ms Carroll described how Mr Trump pulled down her tights and inserted his fingers into her vagina.

“It was extremely painful,” Ms Carroll recalled emotionally. “It was a horrible feeling. He put his hand inside me and curled his finger. As I sit here today, I can still feel it.”

When asked if she screamed for help or told Mr Trump to stop, Ms Carroll said, “I’m not a screamer. I’m a fighter”.

Ms Carroll alleges Mr Trump then inserted his penis and began to rape her.

“I wonder why I walked in there, to get in that situation... I’m proud to say I got out of there,” Ms Carroll said.