CNN supercut shows all the times Republicans have supported Trump after he attacked their families

Donald Trump has insulted a lot of people’s families over the years. But when those people are Republican politicians, they often forgive him – or even take his side.

CNN on Friday aired a video reel of some of the many times Republicans have praised the former president shortly after he attacked one of their loved ones. Mitch McConnell pledged his support after Mr Trump insulted his wife. Ted Cruz endorsed him after he insulted his wife as well – and, just for good measure, implied his father was somehow involved in the JFK assassination . The list goes on and on.

“Blood may be thicker than water, but apparently it’s not thicker than Kool-Aid,” CNN anchor Briana Keilar said as she introduced the clips.

First off was George P Bush , whose father Jeb became Mr Trump’s “low-energy” punching bag for much of the 2016 Republican primary. But as George runs for Texas attorney general, he appears to have turned the other cheek.

“I would love to have his support,” Mr Bush said of the former president. “We can’t let a mean tweet get in the way of doing the right thing.”

Next up was Ronna McDaniel , chair of the Republican National Committee. Ms McDaniel’s uncle, Senator Mitt Romney , is a rare GOP critic of Mr Trump, who has repeatedly called him a “loser.” Ms McDaniel has made it clear which side of that feud she’s on.

“For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive,” she tweeted in 2019, just as her uncle was beginning his term.

But perhaps the most extreme example is Indiana representative Greg Pence, whose brother Mike was Mr Trump’s long-suffering vice president. When a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on 6 January, some of them searched the halls for the VP, chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

Last month, Greg Pence voted against investigating the attack.