Elon Musk issues grovelling apology to Trump saying that his posts ‘went too far’

Elon Musk has taken to X to express regret over his war of words with President Donald Trump last week, backing down after less than a week and conceding that “some” of his posts attacking the commander-in-chief “went too far.”

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” the world’s richest man wrote on the social media platform he owns in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The apology comes six days after Trump said he was “very disappointed” in his former special adviser and campaign donor for criticizing his “Big, Beautiful Bill,” prompting Musk to lash with a series of highly personal attacks on the president, who responded in kind on his own platform Truth Social.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30 2025 ( AP )

Musk’s 130-day tenure leading the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as a government employee came to an end on May 30, but just days later the billionare began lashing out at Trump’s signature tax and spending package, calling it a “disgusting abomination” in an X post.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he wrote. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

He followed that up a day later with a fresh appeal to “KILL the BILL”, imploring his millions of followers to contact their representatives and senators to remind them that “bankrupting America is NOT ok!”

The president was reportedly quickly “losing patience” with Musk’s intervention and “confused” by his animosity, eventually saying as much while hosting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House on Thursday.

In addition to expressing his disappointment in the Tesla and SpaceX boss, Trump also claimed that during the presidential election he could have won the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania without Musk’s help.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk shot back on X. “

“Such ingratitude,” he added in a separate post.

More follows…