The father of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good in Minnesota, has come forward to defend his son’s actions and believes he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

“He will not be charged with anything,” Ed Ross, 80, told The Daily Mail, describing his son as a “tremendous” person of whom he is deeply proud.

Jonathan Ross fatally shot Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, on a Minneapolis street Wednesday after she was confronted by him and other agents in her vehicle.

Video footage shows Good in a maroon SUV idling on an icy street occupied by several government vehicles. As Ross and other agents approach, they order her to “get out of the car,” and one reaches through the driver’s side window. When the SUV begins to move forward, Ross, who is standing near the driver's side of the car, draws his firearm and fires multiple rounds at the vehicle, which then crashes a short distance away.

The incident has become a national flashpoint with the Trump administration accusing Good of trying to run over Ross and labeling the act “domestic terrorism,” while state and local authorities condemned the ICE agent’s response as reckless and said that his life was never in danger.

open image in gallery The father of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Renee Good, defended his son’s actions in a new interview. ‘You would never find a nicer, kinder person,’ he said. Ross is pictured after the fatal shooting of a mother-of-three ( Screengrab )

open image in gallery Renee Good was a 37-year-old poet and mother of three ( Facebook )

“She hit him,” Ed Ross told The Daily Mail. “He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything.”

“You would never find a nicer, kinder person,” the father, who is from Illinois, added. “He's a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn't be more proud of him.”

Ross, 43, was identified as the shooter by multiple media outlets Thursday. It was also reported that he had been dragged by a car during a separate immigration enforcement operation last year, requiring him to receive over two dozen stitches. Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that the incident left him “a little bit sensitive.”

A DHS spokesperson told The Independent they would not “expose the name” of the agent who shot Good, but added that he had worked for ICE for over 10 years.

open image in gallery Good’s SUV crashed into a telephone pole after she was shot in the dead by Ross ( Getty )

open image in gallery Mourners gather at the site of where Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Ed Ross told The Daily Mail that his son’s wife, a Filipino immigrant, is an American citizen, though he didn’t say how long she has lived in the U.S. “I don’t want to go any further than that,” he said.

“The wife is polite, very nice, very outgoing,” one neighbor also said. “They have a couple of kids.”

Ross is an Iraq war veteran. In 2017, his father posted a photo on Facebook of his son clad in fatigues and carrying a rifle with the caption “Jon Ross in Iraq.” The ICE agent purchased a home in the Minneapolis area in 2015 with a loan from the Veterans Administration, the outlet noted, citing property records.

Neighbors said that Jonathan Ross is “a hardcore MAGA supporter,” with one noting that they’d seen Trump stickers and a “Don’t Tread On Me” flag — often associated with opposition to government overreach — outside his home.