An old tweet from J.D. Vance about the Epstein scandal has gone viral after new emails, which claimed that Donald Trump “knew about the girls,” were released by the House Oversight Committee.

Now, social media users have said that the vice president’s comment from December 30, 2021, has “aged like milk,” as it comes back to haunt him.

“What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh…” Vance tweeted.

The now-vice president did not give a reason for the U.S. Government, the Biden administration, at the time of tweeting, allegedly “keeping the Epstein clients secret.”

However, he doubled down on his position with another tweet, which urged journalists to investigate the Epstein case.

open image in gallery A tweet from JD Vance suggesting a government coverup of the Epstein case has gone viral, as pressure mounts on Congress to release the files about the case ( Getty )

“If you’re a journalist and you’re not asking questions about this case you should be ashamed of yourself,” he raged. “What purpose do you even serve? I’m sure there’s a middle-class teenager somewhere who could use some harassing right now, but maybe try to do your job once in a while.”

However, social media users have noted the irony in Vance’s tweet. Since becoming vice president, Vance has stated that Trump wants “full transparency” on the issue, despite Trump repeatedly dismissing questions about the Epstein scandal.

Vance has often tried to link the scandal to “left-wing politicians and left-wing political leaders,” while also insisting that the Trump administration is “not shielding anything” by not releasing the files.

Now, Democrats and critics of the Trump administration have turned the tables on the vice president’s narrative.

Underneath Vance’s question about why the U.S. Government would want to keep “Epstein’s clients secret,” Representative Ro Khanna commented, “We’re about to find out.”

Many other social media users commented under Vance’s post, with some making jokes about the irony of his tweet and others demanding that he give more information on the Epstein case.

“Hey man, it’s not looking so good right now,” one wrote.

“Enlighten us, as Vice President, JD. What possible interest does the current US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Please explain,” another commented.

open image in gallery New emails sent between Michael Wolff and Jeffrey Epstein have been released in which Wolff claimed that Trump ‘knew about the girls’ ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

Last night, Washington D.C. was rocked by the release of three emails, written by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and author Michael Wolff, which mentioned the current president.

"I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump..,” Epstein wrote in an email to Ghislaine Maxwell. “[Victim] spent hours at my house with him".

In another email, Wolff told Epstein that he “should let him hang himself,” in a reference to an appearance by Trump on CNN during the 2016 election, in which he was likely to be asked about the pedophile.

And a third email, written by Wolff, claimed that Trump “knew about the girls.”

“[Victim] mara lago. Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course, he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop,” Wolff wrote.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing in the Epstein case and claimed that he broke off their friendship after the convicted pedophile allegedly “stole” young women who worked at the Mar-a-Lago beach club.

open image in gallery Trump has slammed the emails as being part of the ‘Jeffrey Epstein Hoax’ ( AP )

Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex offender and the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, also said that she had never seen inappropriate conduct by Trump.

In a furious Truth Social post, posted last night, Trump branded the entire scandal as a “hoax.”

"In other words, the Democrats are using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures, in particular, their most recent one — THE SHUTDOWN!" he raged.

Congress could be closer than ever to releasing the Epstein files, though, following the release of 20,000 documents by the House Oversight Committee last night. Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives, providing a majority for a bloc that has filed a bill that would force the release of the Epstein files.

The bill will be voted on next week, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson.