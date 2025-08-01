Trump says he ‘doesn’t know’ why Jeffrey Epstein ‘stole’ girls from Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump has said he “didn’t know” why girls were being taken from his Mar-a-Lago resort by Jeffrey Epstein.

Taking questions from the press on Thursday (31 July), the US president was queried by an ABC journalist on comments he made earlier this week that the disgraced financier “stole” women who worked at the beach club spa.

Asked if he knew why this happened, Trump slammed the broadcaster as a “fake news” channel, before denying any knowledge.

He said: "No, I don't really know why, but I said, if he's taken anybody from Mar-a-Lago, he's hiring or whatever he's doing, I didn't like it. And we threw him out because we didn’t want him there.”