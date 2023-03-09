Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Donald Trump attorney has been censured by a Colorado judge after she admitted misrepresenting evidence while the former president attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Jenna Ellis’s lawyer had filed a stipulation earlier last month accepting 10 such “misrepresentations” in the aftermath of the 2020 election, including repeating the claim of the election being stolen from Mr Trump.

“Respondent made these misrepresentations on Twitter and on various television programs, including Fox Business, MSNBC, Fox News, and Newsmax,” Colorado’s top disciplinary judge Bryon M Large wrote in a six-page opinion on Wednesday.

“The parties agree that by making these misrepresentations, Respondent violated [a state attorney rule of conduct], which provides that it is professional misconduct for a lawyer to engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation,” he said.

Fox News and Fox Corporation are currently facing a $1.6bn defamation suit over claims of “rigged” presidential election by voting hardware and software manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems.

Ms Ellis was admitted to the Colorado bar in 2011 and served as Mr Trump’s legal adviser from February 2019 to January 2021.

Judge Large wrote that the parties agreed that Ms Ellis “through her conduct, undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public”.

She had also been subpoenaed last year by the Jan 6 House Select Committee.

Ms Ellis is the latest attorney facing disciplinary action over her alleged involvement in Mr Trump’s efforts to reverse president Joe Biden’s electoral win that culminated in scores of the one-time president’s supporters storming the Capitol building on 6 January 2021.

Earlier, Rudy Giuliani’s license was temporarily suspended in Washington DC, while John Eastman is preparing for disciplinary proceedings in California, reported Politico.