President Joe Biden will not face charges for “willfully” holding onto classified documents after he left office as vice president, according to a report released by Special counsel Robert Hur.

On Thursday, Mr Hur released his report from the investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified Obama-era materials at two locations tied to the president.

In the report, Mr Hur said that Mr Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen”.

These materials included: “marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and notebooks containing Mr Biden’s handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods”.

However, the report concluded that Mr Biden should not face criminal charges.

Mr Hur was appointed to lead the investigation after classified documents was found at his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, and in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Following the discovery, Mr Biden cooperated with investigators – unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, who is now facing charges for his mishandling of classified documents since leaving the White House.