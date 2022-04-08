✕ Close Biden hits out at GOP's 'verbal abuse' against Ketanji Brown Jackson_1.mp4

Joe Biden will give a White House speech today celebrating the confirmation of his first Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will become the court’s first Black woman justice when she joins the bench later this year.

Having garnered the support of three Republican senators – Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney – she also received the support of all 50 Democrats. The president yesterday shared video of himself watching the confirmation vote with Ms Brown Jackson at his side.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Tim Scott has lashed out at criticism from progressive pundits after he voted “no” on the justice’s confirmation. He specifically attacked MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid after she accused him of allowing “Lindsey Graham and the sheriffs” to “dog-walk him” into backing conservative policies. “Now he'll go along with Lindsey's barking-dog racism against Judge Jackson because: he's Tim Scott,” she tweeted.

“What is so offensive about what Joy is saying is that a Black man cannot think for himself," Mr Scott said in response.