Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake had a musical interruption during a press conference on Tuesday, telling reporters that she’s “standing up for the people of Arizona” while YG’s song featuring Nipsey Hussle “FDT (‘F*** Donald Trump‘)” blasted loudly behind her.

While in Phoenix, Ms Lake assailed the ongoing voting machine issues that have been reported out of Maricopa County and expressed her embarassment at the situation.

“I woke up this morning and within minutes of the polls opening up I started getting people calling. Voters in tears, calling my personal numbers, saying ‘What’s going on? The tabulators aren’t working. They told me to put my ballot in a box and they would drive it downtown to county,’” she told reporters before suggesting that something more insidious is happening behind the scenes.

Ms Lake lamented that liberal areas of Arizona have had “had zero problems with their machines today” and that “not one machine spit out a ballot here.”

Notably, Ms Lake is one of the many Republicans who has repeated and backed former president Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

During one particularly comical scene, Ms Lake was heard telling reporters that she’s “standing up for the people of Arizona” and “standing up for our children” while “FDT (‘F*** Donald Trump‘)” played in a car passing by. The song made her words nearly unintelligible.

After a CBS News reporter asked the politician a question she’s previously answered, she offered a verbal attack in response.

“Are you new covering this race? Because we have talked about this before. I’ve answered this question. I am going to not only be the governor of Arizona for four years, I’m going to do two terms,” she said, before issuing a rather ominous warning. “I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years, and we will reform the media as well. We are going to make you guys into journalists again, so get ready. It’s gonna be a fun eight years; I can’t wait to be working with you.”

The former news anchor is currently running against Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state.