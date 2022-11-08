Kari Lake gets drowned out by ‘f*** Donald Trump’ during press conference, threatens reporters
The pro-Trump gubernatorial candidate also issued a threat to reporters if she wins: ‘I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare’
Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake had a musical interruption during a press conference on Tuesday, telling reporters that she’s “standing up for the people of Arizona” while YG’s song featuring Nipsey Hussle “FDT (‘F*** Donald Trump‘)” blasted loudly behind her.
While in Phoenix, Ms Lake assailed the ongoing voting machine issues that have been reported out of Maricopa County and expressed her embarassment at the situation.
“I woke up this morning and within minutes of the polls opening up I started getting people calling. Voters in tears, calling my personal numbers, saying ‘What’s going on? The tabulators aren’t working. They told me to put my ballot in a box and they would drive it downtown to county,’” she told reporters before suggesting that something more insidious is happening behind the scenes.
Ms Lake lamented that liberal areas of Arizona have had “had zero problems with their machines today” and that “not one machine spit out a ballot here.”
Notably, Ms Lake is one of the many Republicans who has repeated and backed former president Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
During one particularly comical scene, Ms Lake was heard telling reporters that she’s “standing up for the people of Arizona” and “standing up for our children” while “FDT (‘F*** Donald Trump‘)” played in a car passing by. The song made her words nearly unintelligible.
After a CBS News reporter asked the politician a question she’s previously answered, she offered a verbal attack in response.
“Are you new covering this race? Because we have talked about this before. I’ve answered this question. I am going to not only be the governor of Arizona for four years, I’m going to do two terms,” she said, before issuing a rather ominous warning. “I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years, and we will reform the media as well. We are going to make you guys into journalists again, so get ready. It’s gonna be a fun eight years; I can’t wait to be working with you.”
The former news anchor is currently running against Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies