Oz calls Fetterman to concede critical Pennsylvania Senate race without issuing public statement

Victory in bitterly fought contest boosts Democrats’ chances of controlling the US Senate

Andrew Naughtie
Wednesday 09 November 2022 15:05
Emotional Fetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race

Dr Mehmet Oz has called his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to concede defeat in Pennsylvania’s all-important Senate race, according to Mr Fetterman’s campaign.

The Republican nominee reportedly called his rival at 9:30 ET this morning without having issued a public statement on the outcome of the race. With more than 94 per cent of the vote counted, he appears to have lost to Mr Fetterman by around three points – representing a margin of more than 150,000 votes.

The Pennsylvania seat was held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey, and so far represents Democrats’ only pickup in the Senate cycle. The seat gives the party a shot of at least holding the working majority, absent an unexpected pickup in the only remaining Republican-held state, Wisconsin.

