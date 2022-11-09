Ted Cruz laments missing daughter’s birthday as Democrats have better midterms night than expected
Senator from Texas complained he missed daughter’s birthday while on the road campaigning for GOP candidates
A dejected Ted Cruz rued the lack of a Republican red wave in the midterm elections as he complained he missed his daughter’s 12th birthday to campaign on the road for GOP candidates.
The US Senator from Texas revealed that he had gotten an earful from his wife Heidi for taking part in the Republican bus tour after being away from home for so long.
“You know Heidi. I have been doing politics now for a decade. She lit into me towards the end of that bus tour at a level I’ve never seen because I had not been home in a long time,” Mr Cruz said on his video podcast.
Mr Cruz explained that he had been doing a rally in Florida with a candidate who won and another who lost in the midterms at some personal cost.
“You know I missed my daughter Catherine’s 12th birthday because I was out doing a rally to save this country,” he added.
“Now that hurts. I hate missing my daughter’s birthday, I didn’t take her to one of the World Series games, which I had planned to, because I was out campaigning to try and help other candidates retake the House and Senate.”
The Republicans had hoped that inflation and crime would allow them to retake the House and Senate on Tuesday convincingly, but the red wave never materialised and the situation in the House and the Senate remains unclear.
It has been an eventful week for Mr Cruz, who on Monday was hit by a can of White Claw alcoholic beverage while on a float during Monday’s World Series parade for the Houston Astros in the city.
“The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area,” police said, adding that he was not injured.
Police say that suspect Joseph Halm Arcidiacono has been charged with aggravated assault over the incident.
“As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm,” Mr Cruz tweeted after the incident.
