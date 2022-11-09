John Fetterman thanks wife for saving his life following Pennsylvania win

John Fetterman, the Democratic lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, thanked his wife for “saving his life” after he defeated Republican TV personality Dr Oz in this year’s midterms.

The former mayor of Braddock had a stroke shortly after winning the Democrat primary in May which caused him to struggle with the intensity of the campaign trail.

Taking to the stage after winning the Senate race, Mr Fetterman paid tribute to his family.

“I really wanna thank my family... My mother, my father... Gisele, who six months ago, she saved my life,” Mr Fetterman said.

