Former vice president Mike Pence officially announced that he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, putting him up against former president Donald Trump.

In a speech in Iowa, Mr Pence trod a fine line between embracing the record of the Trump administration and attacking the former president for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

In a CNN town hall on Wednesday evening, Mr Pence reaffirmed his conservative culture war credentials on abortion, gun rights, crime, school choice, social security, and climate change.

When asked about his former boss, he called on the Department of Justice to not prosecute Mr Trump for his handling of classified documents, immediately after saying everyone should be treated equally under the law. He refused to say he would pardon the former president if he won the White House.

In an increasingly crowded GOP field, Mr Pence faces competition from fellow ex-Trump administration figures, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

He is the first vice president in modern US history to run against his former running mate.