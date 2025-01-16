Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump caught a stray during Seth Meyers’ A Closer Look segment targeting the president-elect’s choice to oversee the Department of Defense and its $820 billion budget, Peter Hegseth.

Minutes before Jack Smith released his devastating report into Trump’s election-result meddling in 2020, the Republican sent out a message attacking Meyers in which he mentioned that he had been forced to watch the former SNL star’s talk show.

Meyers noted this amid his attack on Hegseth: “It has come to my attention that sometimes people who do not care for me get stuck watching my show. And to those people, I would just say: You have my sympathy, and I hope you get a TV soon that allows you to change the channel.”

On Monday, Trump lambasted the comedian as “Marble Mouth Meyers” stating that he is “merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast” in a late-night Truth Social rant .

However, the real target of Meyers’ monologue was Hegseth.

“If you’re a Pete Hegseth fan, here’s the bad news: I’m about to do some jokes at his expense,” Meyers began.

“But here’s the good news, he’s probably going to get confirmed as the next Secretary of Defense because it’s very unlikely that the Republicans will stand up to Donald Trump on this.

That’s when Meyers chose to land his blow against Trump.

“And you might be saying, ‘Seth, why would a Pete Hegseth fan be watching your show?’ Fair point.”

“It has come to my attention that sometimes people who do not care for me get stuck watching my show.

“And to those people, I would just say: You have my sympathy, and I hope you get a TV soon that allows you to change the channel.”

Trump’s former Fox & Friends Weekend host nominee to run the US military grappled with a relent of questions from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) on allegations that Hegseth raped a woman in California in 2017, cheated on his previous wives, and engaged in drunk and inappropriate behavior while on the job.

Allegations against the nominee surfaced just after Trump chose Hegseth to lead the Pentagon in November. For his part, Hegseth batted back claims as part of a “coordinated smear campaign” by the “left-wing media”.

Trump and Meyers have been sparring online back and forth for months but the future U.S. President is often the first to fire a hurricane of comments at the NBC host.

Meyers often fires back at Trump, vocalizing his views during his show, in a bid to rile him up even further.

In his showing Wednesday, Meyers moved the show on by divulging his incredulity at Hegseth’s “weird views” such as his stance on Ukraine and postulated that “the Hegseth nomination really underscores the degree to which the MAGA movement is a fraud.”