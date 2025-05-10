Explosions heard in Kashmir hours after Trump announces India-Pakistan ceasefire

Explosions have been heard over Srinagar in India-administered Kashmir just hours after a ceasefire was reached between India and Pakistan on Saturday, May 10.

Multiple blasts can be heard in the footage captured at around 9pm local time by The Independent’s Mohammed Dawood.

Chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, shared footage on X from Srinagar, writing: “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

US president Donald Trump had announced the ceasefire earlier on Saturday, saying it had been agreed after US-mediated talks amid days of cross-border attacks.