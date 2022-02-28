✕ Close New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines Discard Mask Mandate in Time for State of the Union Attendees

President Joe Biden will use his State of the Union address on Tuesday to promote the united response by the US and its allies against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Biden will also promote the condition of the economy and jobs numbers, while noting efforts to combat surging inflation.

NBC News reports that the White House has been reworking the president’s remarks to more heavily emphasise the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the assault on Kyiv grows, but domestic policies will also feature including a plea to Congress to pass elements of the Build Back Better plan.

Press secretary Jen Psaki told MSNBC: “Every State of the Union address is an opportunity for the president delivering it to speak directly to the American people about what is happening in that moment, the progress being made and also the challenges we’re facing.”

She added: “Certainly, what we’re seeing on the ground in Ukraine, the fact that the president has built a coalition of countries around the world to stand up against Russia and Putin and put in crippling sanctions, that is part of what people will hear.”

