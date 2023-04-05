Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There is an endless fascination with what goes on behind closed doors when the rich and powerful (and criminally charged) are out of the glare of the cameras.

Documentaries, biopics, and streaming dramas based on imagined realities are always popular entertainment fodder.

Thanks to reporting by The Washington Post we got a little glimpse behind the curtain at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night following former President Donald Trump’s grievance-laden speech to supporters after his arrest and arraignment in New York.

Having spoken for not much more than 20 minutes, Mr Trump ended his “dull, dull, dull” remarks somewhat abruptly after lashing out at the judge and prosecutor and their families and taking a quick tour of the various investigations into his actions while president.

Accustomed to rambling speeches that drag on for well over an hour, Trump-watchers speculated that the slightly hoarse-sounding 76-year-old former president may have been tired after his big day in court.

Not the case, according to reporting by the Post: “After the speech, Trump had a late dinner and then stayed up until about 2am deejaying for a small group of aides and guests. He woke up around 6am and started calling associates to ask about the coverage, according to a Trump campaign official.”

It continues: “In private, advisers say, Trump spends much of his time meeting and talking with lawyers and worrying about various investigations, particularly the documents probe. Advisers say he keeps close tabs on who is testifying and asks a lot of questions about it.”

Mr Trump’s rallies and other events are known for their eclectic playlists of the former president’s favourite pieces of music, so perhaps it is not such a surprise that, buoyed by the lack of any significant surprises from the indictment against him, he wanted the party to continue.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after being arraigned in New York City (AP)

Before the speech in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, the crowd was warmed up by a mixture of songs by Johnny Cash, David Bowie, and the Broadway cast of Phantom of the Opera among other artists, before Mr Trump’s traditional entrance to God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood.

Among those in attendance were sons Don Jr, Eric, and Baron; Don’s partner Kimberly Guilfoyle; Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos; Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz; Trump mainstays Roger Stone and Mike Lindell; and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

There was no sign of former first lady Melania Trump. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were also not seen.

The confusing party-like atmosphere — after Mr Trump had become the first-ever former president to face criminal charges — was somewhat defused by the low-energy, complaint-filled nature of the speech, though the ebullient crowd did their best to boo and laugh at the right moments.

As the Post notes: “The split-screen highlighted the two worlds Trump is spanning as he makes a third straight bid for the presidency: one in which he is a defiant political hero and early polling leader for the 2024 Republican nomination, and another in which he is in increasing legal peril.”

It is not known who was invited to the after party to listen to the former president’s favourite tunes.