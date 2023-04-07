Stormy Daniels shares message for Melania Trump

Stormy Daniels has shared a message for Donald Trump’s wife, the former first lady, during her interview with Good Morning Britain.

The former US president has been arrested and arraigned over so-called hush money payments to the adult film star in 2016.

She claimed that she had a romantic extramarital relationship with Trump in 2006.

She said she feels “bad” for Melania Trump after being asked if she had any sympathy for her.

“Call me if you need me to testify at your divorce,” she added.

