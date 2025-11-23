Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump issued another pair of calls for Democrats who spoke out against illegal orders to the military to be jailed late Saturday evening as he battles a sinking public image and unprecedented resistance within his own party on the Hill.

The president delivered his latest statements in the form of all-caps tirades on Truth Social, where he defended the supposed legal basis for charging members of the opposing political party with treason or seditious conspiracy. But even in doing so, he seemed to back away explicitly from calls for their executions, something he’d raised as a threat only days before.

But the president was clearly irked by the refusal of congressional Republicans to join him, and used one Truth Social post to weakly insist that America’s legal scholars were on his side. The episode marked just his latest crash-out stemming from the original issue: A video, posted by congressional Democratic members who served in the military, urging the commanders of the armed services to follow their constitutional duty to refuse illegal orders from the White House or Defense Department.

“MANY GREAT LEGAL SCHOLARS AGREE THAT THE DEMOCRAT TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS, AS PRESIDENT, HAVE COMMITTED A CRIME OF SERIOUS PROPORTION!” he argued.

In a second post ten minutes earlier, just before midnight, he wrote: “THE TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW, NOT ROAMING THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS TRYING TO EXPLAIN THAT WHAT THEY SAID WAS OK. IT WASN’T, AND NEVER WILL BE!”

Donald Trump has seen congressional Republicans refuse to back up his more outlandish claims and accusations against Democrats as his grasp on them slips

He added that Democrats like Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Rep. Chris Deluzio who appeared in the video had committed “SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL”, before noting incorrectly: “AND SEDITION IS A MAJOR CRIME.”

Sedition itself is not a defined crime in the U.S. criminal code. The applicable charge is seditious conspiracy, a similar-sounding charge that requires prosecutors to prove that an organized conspiracy exists aimed at overthrowing or otherwise harming the federal government.

This is a breaking news report. More to follow...