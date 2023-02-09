Trump news – live: Whistleblower says Trump wanted Chrissy Teigen tweet removed as DeSantis responds to attack
Follow the latest developments in Trumpworld
A whistleblower has revealed that Donald Trump asked Twitter to take down a tweet from Chrissy Teigen because he felt it was “derogatory” towards him.
In 2019, Mr Trump had tweeted about the model and TV personality, calling her the “filthy-mouthed wife” of her husband John Legend.
Teigen famously responded calling the then-president a “pussy a** b****.”
During testimony at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday, former Twitter employee Anika Navaroli said that the Trump White House had contacted the social media platform requesting Teigen’s post be removed.
The revelation came the same day that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to Mr Trump’s attempt to amplify a baseless claim suggesting he had “groomed” underage girls decades ago when he was a high school teacher.
On Tuesday, Mr Trump shared a low-quality photo of a man resembling Mr DeSantis standing with a group of young women with blurred faces, one of whom appears to be holding a beer bottle.
On Wednesday, Mr DeSantis told reporters he’s too busy “delivering results” to respond to “defamatory stuff”. “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans,” he said.
Whistleblower says Trump asked Twitter to remove Chrissy Teigen’s tweet about him
A whistleblower has revealed that Donald Trump asked Twitter to take down a tweet from Chrissy Teigen because he felt it was “derogatory” towards him.
In 2019, Mr Trump had tweeted about the model and TV personality, calling her the “filthy-mouthed wife” of her husband John Legend.
Teigen famously responded calling the then-president a “pussy a** b****.”
During testimony at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday, former Twitter employee Anika Navaroli said that the Trump White House had contacted the social media platform requesting Teigen’s post be removed.
“In that particular instance, I do remember hearing that we had received a request from the White House to make sure that we evaluated this tweet and that they wanted it to come down because it was a derogatory statement directed toward the president,” she said.
The revelation came as the House committee kicked off its hearings into Twitter’s role in restricting access to a New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop – something Mr Trump and other Republicans have slammed as censorship.
The testimony indicated that the Trump White House actually engaged in efforts at censorship.
AOC condemns ‘incitement of violence’ against trans people during GOP-led hearing on Twitter
Democratic US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised Twitter for its refusal to permanently suspend an influential account linked to anti-LGBT+ smears and threats of violence, including bomb threats at children’s hospitals.
During a House Oversight Committee hearing on 8 February, the New York congresswoman questioned former executives at the social media platform why “Libs of TikTok” was allowed to falsely suggest that Boston Children’s Hospital was performing hysterectomies on transgender children, claims that allegedly fuelled threats and harassment towards the hospital and its staff.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez asked Twitter’s former head of safety Yoel Roth why the account was not suspended “despite inspiring a bomb threat due to the right-wing incitement of violence against trans Americans.” Mr Roth said that “regrettably” the account remained active.
Read more:
AOC condemns anti-trans ‘incitement of violence’ during GOP-led hearing on Twitter
The congresswoman took aim at the influential Libs of TikTok account after accusations of harassment and threats
Trump predictably tries to make Biden’s State of the Union all about himself
Donald Trump was very active on Tuesday as his 2020 rival Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union speech from Capitol Hill.
The former president (and current 2024 candidate) attempted to capture headlines and public attention with a long thread of live commentary meant to accompany his political foe’s address. Few saw it, however, as the former president remains inactive on Twitter after being unbanned by Elon Musk.
“Having a hard time getting the words out, even though the Fake News will credit him with one of the Great Speeches of all time. I really want to see him improve. Come one Joe, you can do it!” he wrote in one Truth Social post.
But that was far from the extent of the ex-president’s attempts to hug the spotlight on Tuesday. While Mr Biden spoke, his 2024 campaign released a flurry of press releases — eight in total — touting various accomplishments and goings-on of the Trump presidency.
Mr Trump also attacked Mr Biden and his campaign for supposedly coordinating with social media companies to censor conservatives — though there’s no evidence that’s true, beyond some instances where the Biden campaign sought to have explicit images of the president’s son removed from Twitter.
Read more:
Trump predictably tries to make Biden’s State of the Union all about himself
Former president attempts to blanket media with his response but fails due to lack of Twitter presence
Trump amplifies unfounded claim Ron DeSantis ‘groomed’ underaged students with alcohol in Truth Social post
Donald Trump has amplified a social media post suggesting Florida governor Ron DeSantis “groomed” teen girls and drank with his students while the Republican state leader was a high school teacher.
In a series of statements on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Mr Trump responded to a post from a user showing a low-quality photo of a man with a resemblance to Mr DeSantis standing with a group of young women with blurred out faces, one of whom appears to be holding a beer bottle.
“Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher,” a caption on the user’s post reads.
Mr Trump, resharing the image multiple times, responded, “No way?” and, “That’s not Ron, is it?”
Read more:
Trump amplifies unfounded claim Ron DeSantis ‘groomed’ underage students
In a series of statements on Truth Social, Trump responded to a post from a user showing a low-quality photo of a man with a resemblance to DeSantis
Trump claims ‘millions and millions’ followed his SOTU commentary after sharing 48 posts in 73 minutes
Mr Trump posted an astonishing 48 Truth Social posts over the course of Mr Biden’s State of the Union address.
The speech lasted about one hour and 13 minutes, meaning Mr Trump shared a post every 90 seconds on average.
The former president boasted about his commentary performance on Wednesday morning, claiming “millions and millions” of people tuned in to hear what he had to say.
“Big night for ‘TRUTH’ last night. Tremendous numbers of people signed on to hear my ‘Play by Play’ of the SOTU Speech…Like I mean Millions and Millions of people, and TRUTH handled the Traffic well,” he wrote.
“Congrats to Devin Nunes and all of those great technicians and others who make TRUTH Social work. Despite all of the obstacles put in our path by the SEC, others in Government, and the Fake News Media, it is a giant success that reaches massive numbers of people, both Friend & Foe! Thank you!” he added.
Read more:
Trump claims ‘millions and millions’ followed his SOTU commentary
“Tremendous numbers of people signed on to hear my ‘Play by Play’ of the SOTU Speech,” Trump claims
Part of Biden speech takes on tone of Donald Trump
In one part of his State of the Union on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden’s rhetoric took on a populist tone that would have been equally appropriate coming from the mouth of his predecessor, former president Donald Trump.
Mr Biden lamented how the American middle class has been “hollowed out” over a period of decades, while “good-paying manufacturing jobs moved overseas” and “factories at home closed down”.
Referring back to the theme of his 2020 campaign, Mr Biden said his “vision for country” has always been to “restore the soul of America” to “rebuild the backbone ... of the middle class,” and to “unite the country”.
In what looked to be a preview of his 2024 reelection theme, Mr Biden exhorted both sides of the aisle to take up the unfinished parts of his agenda.
Trump ex-lawyer Cohen meets again with New York prosecutors
Donald Trump‘s former lawyer Michael Cohen said he was meeting yet again Wednesday with New York City prosecutors who have spent years examining the former president’s financial dealings.
Cohen stopped briefly to talk with reporters as he entered the Manhattan district attorney’s office. He said it was the 15th time he had met with prosecutors.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently convened a new grand jury to hear evidence related to payments Cohen helped arrange in 2016 to two women who claimed to have had sexual encounters with Trump.
“I don’t know why I’m here yet. We’ll find out as soon as I get upstairs,” Cohen said.
Cohen was previously one of Trump’s top lieutenants, acting as a liaison with the media and handling some of his legal and business affairs. But after federal prosecutors charged Cohen with tax evasion and criminal campaign finance violations, the two have become enemies.
Read more:
Trump ex-lawyer Cohen meets again with New York prosecutors
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen met yet again Wednesday with New York City prosecutors who have spent years examining the former president’s financial dealings
GOP senator has Twitter account suspended over hunting profile photo
Sen Steve Daines of Montana had his Twitter account suspended for several hours on Tuesday for violating the company’s sensitive media policy.
It is believed that the affronting photograph was Mr Daines’ profile picture, which shows him and his wife in hunting gear posing with a dead animal. Mr Daines’ campaign account, which shows him shooting a gun, was not suspended.
“We don’t allow images of dead animals or blood in profile photos because we are unable to label them as NSFW and keep them from being seen by users who specifically don’t want to see graphic images,” Twitter’s Vice President for Trust and Safety Ella Irwin wrote to Mr Daines’ Senate office, in a message explaining the suspension that was reported by CNN.
The profile picture appears to show flecks of blood on the animal’s leg that become more apparent upon zooming in on the photograph. Mr Daines appears to be holding the animal’s head up.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee did not take kindly to the suspension or the explanation.
Read more:
GOP senator has Twitter account suspended over hunting profile photo
Steve Daines of Montana had his account suspended for several hours on Tuesday
Nude photos, arrest threats and Elon Musk: GOP airs grievances at ‘bizarre’ Twitter hearing
A madcap House Oversight Committee hearing about a two-year-old New York Post story Republicans hoped would deal a fatal blow to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign has been condemned as a “bizarre political stunt” by the White House.
The Wednesday morning hearing, which Oversight chairman James Comer said would be the first in a series examining issues related to Mr Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, focused on Twitter executives’ temporary move to block distribution of an October 2020 Post story purporting to reveal email messages from Hunter Biden to an executive at the Ukrainian gas company he represented as an attorney and later served as a board member.
In his opening statement, Mr Comer called the session a “first step in examining the coordination between the federal government and Big Tech to restrict protected speech and interfere in the democratic process” and claimed social media companies are “under the control of people who are hostile to the fundamental American principles of free speech and expression protected in the U.S. Constitution”.
Read more:
Nude photos, arrest threats and Elon Musk: GOP airs grievances at ‘bizarre’ hearing
Republicans are using their new House majority to air two-year-old grievances about a New York Post story that was temporarily restricted from distribution on Twitter in October 2020
‘I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans’: DeSantis slams Trump
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Mr Trump’s main 2024 rival, pushed back against the former president during a press conference on Wednesday.
“I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden,” he told reporters, according to The Hill. “That’s how I spend my time. I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies