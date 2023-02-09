✕ Close Trump says he will target medical staff offering care to trans children if re-elected

A whistleblower has revealed that Donald Trump asked Twitter to take down a tweet from Chrissy Teigen because he felt it was “derogatory” towards him.

In 2019, Mr Trump had tweeted about the model and TV personality, calling her the “filthy-mouthed wife” of her husband John Legend.

Teigen famously responded calling the then-president a “pussy a** b****.”

During testimony at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday, former Twitter employee Anika Navaroli said that the Trump White House had contacted the social media platform requesting Teigen’s post be removed.

The revelation came the same day that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to Mr Trump’s attempt to amplify a baseless claim suggesting he had “groomed” underage girls decades ago when he was a high school teacher.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump shared a low-quality photo of a man resembling Mr DeSantis standing with a group of young women with blurred faces, one of whom appears to be holding a beer bottle.

On Wednesday, Mr DeSantis told reporters he’s too busy “delivering results” to respond to “defamatory stuff”. “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans,” he said.