Trump ducks Maxwell pardon question as Democrats seek ‘birthday book’ from Epstein estate: Live
President also says he has not thought about pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, but adds he has power to do so
President Donald Trump was called the “ultimate dealmaker” by a lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, when asked about the possibility of a pardon for the disgraced socialite.
Maxwell and her attorney David Oscar Markus met for a second day with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Tallahassee to discuss the Epstein case that has rattled the Trump administration for weeks. Maxwell is serving 20 years for her role in sex trafficking minors for the financier.
Maxwell had initiated the meetings and was granted a form of limited immunity to talk to the Justice Department, ABC News reported.
Upon arriving in Scotland for a golfing trip, the president said: “A lot of people asking me about pardons ... this is no time to be talking about pardons.”
Markus told reporters in Tallahassee: “There have been no asks and no promises” about his client’s cooperation with the DOJ.
The president, who has never been accused of wrongdoing in the Epstein case, has tried to distance himself from his former friend.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that he wrote a sexually suggestive birthday card to Epstein in 2003 that allegedly appears in a book compiled by Maxwell. He denied writing the card and has sued the Journal for defamation.
Now, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are trying to get their hands on the so-called “birthday book.” In a letter to lawyers representing Epstein’s estate, they asked for a “complete, unredacted copy” of the book by August 10.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee sent a letter on Friday to lawyers representing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to obtain a copy of a 2003 book compiled by Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell for the late financier’s 50th birthday that allegedly contains a sexually suggestive card from President Donald Trump.
The president has denied writing the card and has sued the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on its alleged existence, for defamation.
Democrats on the Committee asked for a “complete, unredacted copy” by August 10.
“The American people deserve the truth about who was a part of Epstein’s closest circle of friends. Most importantly, the American people deserve to know who was involved in Epstein’s trafficking network and if they are in positions of power in our government,” Ranking Member Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, said in a statement.
There’s a royal reason Trump won’t escape Jeffrey Epstein fallout on trip to his Scotland golf courses — Prince Andrew
Andrew Feinberg writes:
It makes perfect sense that President Trump is hoping for five days away from the Epstein fallout firestorm that has landed him in hot water not just with Democrats but his own MAGA base over the Justice Department’s stonewalling on the release of all the Epstein files, as Trump and AG Pam Bondi had promised.
Well, Scotland may not be far enough for that.
Sure, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer early next week, but the vast majority of his known itinerary on the trip — which is estimated to cost taxpayers $10 million — consists of visits to his Scottish golf resorts. One, Trump Turnberry and the other Trump International in Aberdeen, where he is set to open a brand new course that will be named for his late mother, Mary Anne McLeod Trump, who was born in Scotland.
And that’s the problem for Trump, thanks to a particular member of the Royal family who happens to be a golf-loving frequenter of his courses, is Scotland’s Earl of Inverness — and who also happens to be tainted by his past close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein ... Prince Andrew.
Republican amplifies Trump admin claims Obama officials colluded to keep Trump out of White House
Speaking to Fox News Friday night, Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, amplified claims from the Trump administration that former President Barack Obama and his officials were part of a conspriacy to keep Trump from the White House with the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that his government interfered with the 2016 election.
Obama, through a spokesperson, called the allegations “bizarre and ridiculous,” adding they were “a weak attempt at distraction.”
These allegations come as the Trump administration is embroiled in controversy surrounding its handling of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Democrat calls Trump's White House 'most corrupt administration in history' amid Epstein drama
Representative Robert Garcia, a California Democrat, called the Trump White House the “most corrupt administration in history,” adding to the backlash the administration has faced over its handling of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In his comments on MSNBC Friday night, Garcia railed against Trump seemingly for his “big, beautiful bill,” which extended his 2017 tax cuts and increased border security funding while cutting welfare programs such as Medicaid and SNAP.
“At the same time, this is the most corrupt administration in history. And part of that corruption are his lies. And part of that corruption are the Epstein files,” the congressman said.
Report: Bill Clinton wrote a birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein's birthday album included a letter from former President Bill Clinton, according to a new report, in addition to the one earlier reported to have been written by Donald Trump.
Rachel Dobkin has the story.
Epstein’s birthday book included letter from Bill Clinton, report claims
Amid Epstein furore, does South Park’s savage takedown show Trump has picked a fight he can’t win?
Louis Chilton writes:
Of all the dubious achievements of Donald Trump’s time in office, the most surprising may be this: the US president has made South Park relevant again. The long-running animation – just days ago signing a record-breaking $1.5bn deal with Paramount to produce 50 new episodes over the next five years – used its long-awaited season premiere to launch a characteristically pugnacious critique of the president.
South Park’s savage takedown shows Trump has picked a fight he can’t win
Watch: CNN anchor reports Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell granted limited immunity in DOJ talks
Trump ducks question on Maxwell pardon, says media 'focused on conspiracy theories'
After Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s imprisoned former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, President Donald Trump said when asked about a possible pardon for the disgraced socialite: “I don’t know anything about the conversation.”
“A lot of people are asking me about pardons. Obviously, this is no time to be talking about pardons,” Trump continued.
Those comments came after the president landed in Scotland for a golf vacation and trade talks. That followed him saying earlier Friday that he “hasn’t thought about” pardoning Maxwell, currently serving 20 years in jail for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking of minors.
“You’re making a very big thing over something that’s not a big thing,” Trump told reporters on the tarmac at Glasgow’s Prestwick Airport. He said the media should be focused on other people with alleged links to Epstein, specifically singling out former President Bill Clinton, and adding: “Don’t talk about Trump.”
The president also said he “was never involved” in Republican House leadership adjourning for a lengthy vacation amid clamor for a vote to release documents in the Epstein case.
“I’m not focused on conspiracy theories that you are,” Trump said.
Maxwell was “asked about 100 different people” during her interview with the Department of Justice on Friday, her lawyer David Oscar Markus said Friday, outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida.
Ariana Baio has a full report here:
