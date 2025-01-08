Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that every country must honor the sanctity of borders no matter how powerful or where they are, indirectly responding to President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. should take over Greenland and the Panama Canal.

“The principle of the inviolability of borders applies to every country, regardless of whether it’s to the east or the west of us,” Scholz said on Wednesday after speaking with several European leaders and the president of the European Council.

“Every state must abide by it, regardless of whether it is a small country or a very powerful state. It is a grounding principle of international law and a key component of what we call Western values,” he added.

Scholz did not mention Trump by name but said that he and other leaders discussed “a certain level of incomprehension” that came from the statements made by the U.S.

The comments from the German chancellor come less than a century after his country invaded most of Europe and started World War II. While the country is responsible for inciting World War II and the Holocaust, new generations look back with profound guilt.

Scholz has said before that defending freedom and those who are attacked is Germany’s responsibility to prevent such atrocities from occurring.

Trump, who has previously teased taking over Greenland, reiterated his comments this week – this time insinuating the U.S. would not be opposed to using military force to take over Greenland or the Panama Canal.

Greenland is an autonomous island country and territory of Denmark. Both the Danish prime minister and Greenlandic premier have said Greenland is not for sale.

However, Trump, citing national security matters, has said he believes taking over Greenland would benefit all people.

Scholz told reporters on Wednesday that borders “must not be moved by force” and emphasized the importance of uniting as allies – especially the United States – to protect Ukraine’s right to its borders.

“We do so to protect the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine but also the principle of inviolability of borders. This principle stands and it is a foundation of our peace order,” Scholz said.

The comment also appeared to be an indirect way of speaking to Trump who has sympathized with Russian President Vladimir Putin and been critical of Ukraine aid.

During his first term, Trump considered pulling the U.S. out of NATO – a key alliance formed after World War II in which members agreed to defend each other against attacks by other countries.

Trump has been highly critical of NATO. During his press conference on Wednesday, the president-elect called for alliance members to spend up to five percent of their GDP on defense – up from two percent.

In recent weeks, Trump has ramped up his attacks on allies. He’s threatened to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union. He’s mocked Canada as the “51st state” and blamed Mexico for fentanyl overdoses in the U.S.