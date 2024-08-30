Trump vs Harris live: Trump proposes making IVF free despite overturning Roe as Jack White threatens to sue campaign
Former president has been threatened with a lawsuit from White Stripes frontman Jack White over music rights, while Harris revealed the moment Biden passed on the torch during her CNN interview besides Tim Walz
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Donald Trump has claimed his administration will force insurance companies or the federal government to cover the costs of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for all Americans despite previously, touting his role in the overturning of Roe v Wade.
“We wanna produce babies in this country, right?,” he said alongside Democrat-turned Trump ally Tulsi Gabbard’s during a rally in Michigan on Thursday.
Trump has also been threatened with another lawsuit, this time from musician Jack White, after an aide posted a clip of the former president using the White Stripes song Seven Nation Army in the background.
Kamala Harris said she offered “too much information” on the phone call from President Joe Biden after he revealed he was abandoning his re-election bid, during her CNN interview on Thursday.
Harris sat alongside her running mate Tim Walz at Kim’s Cafe, a local Black-owned restaurant in Savannah, Georgia, to speak with CNN’s Dana Bash for the first interview of their campaign.
Trump is also set to address ultra-conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty in Washington DC this afternoon as he hopes to galvanise support from its 130,000 members.
Harris campaign announces 50-stop bus tour on reproductive rights
Kamala Harris’s campaign team has announced that it will be launching a 50-stop bus tour to promote access to reproductive rights.
The “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” tour kicks off from Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, driving through both Democrat and Republican strongholds and battleground states.
Surrogates from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Minesotta Governor Tim Walz’s wife Gwen, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Harris’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez will be on the tour.
Those on the campaign trial will focus on Harris and her running mate Tim Walz’s ambition to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022.
“This election is about freedom – and the American people want and deserve the freedom to make their own health care decisions,” Rodriguez said in a statement.
“Our campaign is hitting the road to meet voters in their communities, underscore the stakes of this election for reproductive freedom, and present them with the Harris-Walz ticket’s vision to move our country forward, which stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s plans to drag us back.”
Democrats pressing Arlington National Cemetery to release log report into Trump photo-op scandal
Democrats are pressing the Arlington National Cemetery to release a log report into the photo-op scandal where Donald Trump campaign staffers “abruptly pushed aside” an official.
A number of Democrats have come forward since the altercation and say they want a full investigation into what happened.
At Monday’s wreath laying ceremony, a cemetery official tried to prevent Trump’s press secretary Steven Cheung and campaign co-manager Chris LaCivita – identified by The New York Times – from taking photos and videos inside a section where recent US casualties are buried.
Rhian Lubin and Myriam Page write.
Watch: Trump has another meltdown about being called ‘weird’
Donald Trump found him once again defending himself and his running mate against the Tim Walz-coined attack line: being “weird”.
The former president said the word “weird” 11 times in about 45 seconds during a rambling monologue at a town hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin, alongside former Democrat-turned-Trump ally Tulsi Gabbard.
After telling the crowd that his VP pick JD Vance was doing a “great job”, he said: “He’s not weird and I’m not weird. We’re of things but we’re not weird.”
Watch the full clip below.
Donald Trump claims ‘107%’ of new jobs are being taken by ‘illegal immigrants’
Donald Trump has wildly claimed that “107 percent” of new jobs have been taken by illegal immigrants.
Trump made the baseless claim at a town hall event on Thursday night in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, after a woman in the crowd told him she was worried about illegal immigrants “taking away opportunities from Americans”.
The Republican presidential nominee responded: “It’s going to start with the Black population. African Americans are losing their jobs. And I don’t know if you heard the latest statistic, that of the jobs that these people created, which is very little, every single job was taken – about 107 percent – was taken by illegal immigrants.
Rhian Lubin has the story.
Donald Trump claims ‘107%’ of new jobs are being taken by ‘illegal immigrants’
Trump made the baseless claim over a mathematically impossible figure at a town hall event in LaCrosse, Wisconsin
Ex-Obama aide gives Harris advice for taking down Trump at first debate: ‘Make him small’
David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama, says it’s imperative for Kamala Harris to make Donald Trump “small” in their first televised debate on September 10.
Axelrod appeared on CNN’s Newsnight following Harris and her running mate Governor Tim Walz’s primetime interview with Dana Bash on Thursday evening.
“I guess if I were advising her… don’t make Trump big by trying to get into back and fourth with him throughout the night. Make him small. He’s going to try to do what Trump does,” he told host Abby Phillip on Thursday evening.
“This is his seventh presidential debate; nobody’s done more. We know what his habits are.”
He concluded: “She should have a conversation with the American people about the future she envisions and spar with him when she has to.”
Trump says Harris ‘killed’ US troops in Afghanistan amid Arlington National Cemetery scandal
Donald Trump has made the shocking claim that Vice President Kamala Harris “killed” US soldiers in Afghanistan, in an attempt to shake off the string of scandals he has been facing since visiting the Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
Speaking at a Michigan campaign event on Thursday, Trump addressed accusations that he used a commemoration for the 13 soldiers killed outside Kabul Airport in 2021 as a campaign stunt and tried to turn the discourse on the Biden administration.
“Biden killed their children by incompetence – should’ve never happened,” boomed the former president into the microphone.
Myriam page has the full story.
Trump says Harris ‘killed’ US soldiers in Afghanistan amid cemetery scandal
‘Just as though they had a gun in their hand,’ he says of 2024 rival and current president Joe Biden
Inside the tense Democratic meeting where Biden was given an ultimatum to remain at the top of the ticket
When a flagging Joe Biden turned in a dismal presidential debate performance earlier this summer against Donald Trump, everyone from George Clooney to Jon Stewart called on the 81-year-old to quit the race.
Read more from Justin Rohrlich here:
Inside the tense meeting where Biden got an ultimatum to remain at top of ticket
Sen. Jack Reed reportedly floated a demand that would have painted the president into a corner regarding his neurological state, according to a report.
Trump threatened with another lawsuit for using White Stripes song: ‘F*** you Donald’
Donald Trump has been threatened with another lawsuit after an aide posted a clip of the former president using the White Stripes song Seven Nation Army in the background.
Trump’s deputy communications director Marco Martin posted a video of former president climbing the stairs to his airplane ahead of rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin along with the 2003 garage rock smash-hit.
One half of the White Stripes, Jack White, has now threatened legal action and slammed the president for using the song without attaining permission.
“Oh....Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin,” he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.
White also took a swipe at Trump’s controversial trip to the Arlington National Cemetery where his campaign allegedly got into an “altercation” with a staff member. The former president was also photographed smiling and flashing a thumbs up besides the graves of fallen soldiers and their families.
“And as long as I'm here, a double f*** you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum,” White continued. “You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.”
Judge rejects Media Matters request to dismiss Elon Musk lawsuit over ‘hateful content’ on X
A judge ruled Elon Musk’s lawsuit over “hateful content” on X/Twitter,which resulted in big brands pulling their adverts from the social media platform, can proceed to trial.
Musk’s X is suing the non-profit media watchdog Media Matters, accusing them of kicking off an advertising exodus after it published a “harmful” article alleging the platform allowed top brands display adverts beside antisemitic and pro-Nazi content.
US District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled at a hearing on Thursday that X’s lawsuit against Media Matters and two staff members will proceed to trial on April 7 next year.
Read Rhian Lubin’s story below.
Judge refuses to dismiss Musk lawsuit with Media Matters over ‘hateful content’ on X
Musk accuses the media watchdog of sparking an advertiser exodus – by the likes of Apple and Disney – by publishing a misleading article
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments