Trump shares First Lady Melania’s letter to Putin as he rages over coverage of Alaska summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has posted the full letter from First Lady Melania that he hand-delivered to Russia’s Vladimir Putin at Friday’s summit in Alaska regarding the fate of the Ukraine war.

In the letter, which Putin reportedly read “immediately” in front of delegates at the summit, the first lady urged the Russian leader to remember the innocence of the children caught in the midst of the fighting.

“In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone — you serve humanity itself,” the letter reads. “Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with the stroke of the pen today. It is is time.”

The president revealed the letter on Truth Social, after making multiple posts criticizing the reaction from the media and Democrats to the Alaska summit, which did not result in a deal to end the Ukraine war.

Senator Chris Murphy, the ranking Democratic member of the Foreign Affairs subcommittee on European security cooperation, said the VIP welcome for Putin gave the Russian “everything he wanted” and was an “embarrassment for the United States.”

open image in gallery First Lady Melania Trump’s letter to Vladimir Putin which was hand delivered by the president during the Alaska summit ( Melania Trump / Truth Social )

"It's incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me," Trump wrote in an earlier post. "There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me."

"If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal,” he said in another.

Following the Alaska summit, both Trump and Putin claimed the controversial meeting had been “productive” and a “success,” though little concrete information has emerged about what the two leaders discussed behind closed doors.

“We had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to,” Trump told reporters of the talks. “There are just a very few that are left. Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there. We didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there.”

Speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity after the summit, Trump said both Putin and Zelensky would like him to be present at a potential second meeting.

open image in gallery Trump-Putin summit in Anchorage dead not result in any lasting ceasefire, though U.S. claims Russia open to NATO-style Western security guarantee for Ukraine ( AFP via Getty Images )

“They both want me there, and I’ll be there,” he said.

On Sunday, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Putin agreed to allow the U.S. and its European allies to offer Ukraine a NATO-like security guarantee.

“We were able to win the following concession: That the United States could offer Article 5-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in Nato," Witkoff told CNN.

The reported concession “was the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that,” Witkoff added, calling the step “game-changing.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Washington DC on Monday with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and France’s Emmanuel Macron ( PA Wire )

The envoy also signaled that the fate of the occupied Donbas region, which Putin reportedly demands Ukraine cede to Russia to end the invasion, will be a major topic during continued discussions around ending the war.

Following Trump’s meeting with Putin, European leaders head to Washington on Monday for continued talks with the president.

The European delegation includes Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, the UK’s Sir Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz, Finland's Alexander Stubb, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and NATO chief Mark Rutte.