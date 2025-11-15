Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump provided a bizarre update on his health Friday night, telling reporters on Air Force One a doctor praised him for an “outstanding” MRI, though he didn’t know what experts were examining with the procedure.

“I had an MRI,” Trump said of a recent headline-grabbing visit to Walter Reed Medical Center. “The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor...The result was outstanding.”

When asked if doctors scanned the president’s brain, he replied, “I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well and they said I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen.”

The comments were met with skepticism and mockery from Trump critics online.

“We live in Idiocracy,” progressive journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote on X, referencing the 2006 satirical comedy.

open image in gallery President Trump boasted on Friday he got an ‘outstanding’ recent MRI result but also didn’t know what it was scanning ( Getty Images )

In a separate post, Hasan said the president’s comments should inspire his cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

“There is nothing Trump won’t brag about,” lamented reporter James Surowiecki in a post on X.

Others posted mock images of the president’s apparently outstanding MRI.

“I was able to get an exclusive look at Trump’s glorious MRI,” podcaster Jim Stewartson wrote on X, sharing a photo of a head filled with Swiss cheese.

open image in gallery President Trump’s health has been a regular topic of conversation in Washington due to his recent MRI and bruising regularly seen on his hand ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

The president has provided few details about his October MRI, which the White House physician described as part of a “scheduled follow-up” that included “advanced imaging.”

Jeffrey Kuhlman, the White House physician to former President Barack Obama, has questioned why the president was reportedly at the medical facility for hours.

“It’s about an eight-minute helicopter ride from the South Lawn to Walter Reed. So we know that he at least had four hours available to undergo medical care,” Kuhlman told The Hill. “There’s a disconnect there.”

open image in gallery Trump, at 79, is the oldest person ever to be president ( AP )

The 79-year-old president, the oldest person to ever hold the office of the White House, has inspired frequent conversations about his age and fitness for office, though the attention has been considerably less pointed than the scrutiny of his predecessor Joe Biden’s health.

Trump appeared to fall asleep at a recent meeting and he has been seen throughout his presidency with makeup on the back of his hand.

Trump has said he gets bruising from shaking numerous hands in the course of his job.

open image in gallery Symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) include swelling in the legs or ankles ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A July 17 medical report noted the bruising and also diagnosed Trump with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a benign and common condition, prevalent in people over the age of 70.

Symptoms include swelling in the legs or ankles, a tight feeling in the calves, itchy or painful legs, pain when walking that stops when you rest, varicose veins, restless legs syndrome, painful leg cramps or muscle spasms, and leg ulcers that may be hard to treat.