Trump claims his recent MRI was part of regular checkup: ‘The doctor said it was the best result he’s ever seen as a doctor’
The president also said he had ‘no idea’ what doctors were looking at during the MRI
President Donald Trump provided a bizarre update on his health Friday night, telling reporters on Air Force One a doctor praised him for an “outstanding” MRI, though he didn’t know what experts were examining with the procedure.
“I had an MRI,” Trump said of a recent headline-grabbing visit to Walter Reed Medical Center. “The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor...The result was outstanding.”
When asked if doctors scanned the president’s brain, he replied, “I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well and they said I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen.”
The comments were met with skepticism and mockery from Trump critics online.
“We live in Idiocracy,” progressive journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote on X, referencing the 2006 satirical comedy.
In a separate post, Hasan said the president’s comments should inspire his cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
“There is nothing Trump won’t brag about,” lamented reporter James Surowiecki in a post on X.
Others posted mock images of the president’s apparently outstanding MRI.
“I was able to get an exclusive look at Trump’s glorious MRI,” podcaster Jim Stewartson wrote on X, sharing a photo of a head filled with Swiss cheese.
The president has provided few details about his October MRI, which the White House physician described as part of a “scheduled follow-up” that included “advanced imaging.”
Jeffrey Kuhlman, the White House physician to former President Barack Obama, has questioned why the president was reportedly at the medical facility for hours.
“It’s about an eight-minute helicopter ride from the South Lawn to Walter Reed. So we know that he at least had four hours available to undergo medical care,” Kuhlman told The Hill. “There’s a disconnect there.”
The 79-year-old president, the oldest person to ever hold the office of the White House, has inspired frequent conversations about his age and fitness for office, though the attention has been considerably less pointed than the scrutiny of his predecessor Joe Biden’s health.
Trump appeared to fall asleep at a recent meeting and he has been seen throughout his presidency with makeup on the back of his hand.
Trump has said he gets bruising from shaking numerous hands in the course of his job.
A July 17 medical report noted the bruising and also diagnosed Trump with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a benign and common condition, prevalent in people over the age of 70.
Symptoms include swelling in the legs or ankles, a tight feeling in the calves, itchy or painful legs, pain when walking that stops when you rest, varicose veins, restless legs syndrome, painful leg cramps or muscle spasms, and leg ulcers that may be hard to treat.
