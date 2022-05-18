✕ Close Donald Trump is supposedly writing a book on how presidency was stolen from him

As the 6 January committee prepares for a summer of what promise to be shocking and disturbing hearings about the Capitol riot, Donald Trump has laid into committee member Liz Cheney, claiming that she has taken her opposition to him to insane extremes.

“From what people tell me, from what I hear from other congressmen, she’s like a crazed lunatic, she’s worse than anyone else,” he told the Washington Post in an interview. “From what I’ve heard, she’s worse than any Democrat.”

The committee’s first public hearing since last year is set for 9 June.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is taking stock after a complicated night of Republican primaries, as his endorsee Madison Cawthorn suffered defeat in North Carolina while Mehmet Oz, a controversial TV physician, is stuck clinging on to the narrowest of leads over challenger Dave McCormick – whose campaign says they still expect to win on the strength of mail-in ballots.

Where Mr Cawthorn has become a paraiah in much of the GOP because of various recent scandals, Dr Oz is disliked and even despised by much of Mr Trump’s base because of his long record of liberal positions.