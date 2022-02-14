Trump news - live: Ex-president used Secret Service agent’s phone to call Melania after Stormy Daniels report
Follow the latest on Donald Trump and the White House
As a US congressional committee prepares to investigate Donald Trump’s handling of administration documents after 15 boxes of records were transferred from his Mar-a-Lago residence.
The former president insists he was “under no obligation” to hand over any materials – despite laws requiring him to do exactly that.
Mr Trump also reportedly used a secret service agent’s phone to call Melania Trump after news of his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels broke in 2018, it was revealed on Sunday.
CNN reported that the agent was not pleased that his phone was used in this manner.
“Unusual gaps” in Mr Trump’s White House phone log have frustrated the 6 January select committee that is investigating the Capitol riot as well.
On Friday, the former president had lashed out at the committee, saying it was “out of control” and revived baseless voter fraud narratives.
He also attacked journalist Maggie Haberman over reporting from a forthcoming book about his term in office. Then, on Saturday morning, he described his presidency to Fox News as a “romantic period.”
“Our country was thriving. We were just beating everybody,” the former president said.
Special counsel John Durham accuses Clintons of trying to infiltrate Trump Towers servers
Special counsel John Durham has accused the lawyers of the Clintons of paying a technology company to “infiltrate” servers belonging to Trump Tower.
Fox News reported Mr Durham allegedly accused the Clintons of also trying to infiltrate the White House in order to establish an “inference” and “narrative” to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia.
It was reported that the Clinton campaign “formed a team of tech managers, lawyers and cyber investigators who allegedly functioned to form a fraudulent narrative connecting Trump to Russia.”
