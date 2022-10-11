Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1665488227

Trump news – live: Vance slated for ‘kissing Trump’s ass’ as new details of McCarthy’s Jan 6 call emerge

Former president’s chosen Ohio Senate candidate was once among his most aggressive critics

Oliver O'Connell,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Andrew Naughtie
Tuesday 11 October 2022 12:37
Comments

Tim Ryan calls JD Vance an ‘ass-kisser’ after Trump remarks

Trump-backed Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance was ridiculed by his opponent last night for “kissing ass” to get the former president’s endorsement.

In a televised debate, Mr Vance’s Democratic opponent Tim Ryan quoted Mr Trump himself describing how Mr Vance had gone about securing his support.

Accusing Mr Vance of a “lack of courage,” Mr Ryan declared: “I’m from Ohio I don’t kiss anyone’s ass like him. Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser.”

Meanwhile, an extract from an upcoming book on the GOP’s support for Mr Trump has revealed new details of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s infamous call with Mr Trump during the January 6 Capitol attack.

According to Politico, when Mr Trump told Mr McCarthy that the people storming the building were “more upset” than his party about the supposed theft of the election, Mr McCarthy responded: “More upset? They’re trying to f***ing kill me!”

Recommended

1665487800

The most important races to watch in the midterm elections

Election Day is less than a month away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint.

Republicans are still hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade.

Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope to point “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy and highlight the January 6 insurrection.

Here are the most important elections to watch this cycle.

Most important midterm election a month out from Election Day 2022

Nevada’s Senate race could go either way. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott likely to cruise to re-election. And John Fetterman still leads in Pennsylvania, Eric Garcia writes

Oliver O'Connell11 October 2022 12:30
1665486035

McCarthy told Trump Jan 6 rioters were trying to kill him

Politico earlier dropped a new nugget from an upcoming book, Robert Draper’s Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind, which looks at the Republican Party’s support for Trump. Specifically, the outlet shared a previously unreported line from a now-infamous phonecall Kevin McCarthy made to Donald Trump during the January 6 riot.

As reported in this morning’s Playbook:

had a fiery exchange on Jan. 6, 2021. But Draper adds a dramatic and newsworthy new detail about the House GOP leader’s side of the conversation, one that makes his later submission to Trump even more undignifying. From page 64 of the chapter entitled “The Enabler”:

“Well, Kevin,” President Trump said to McCarthy by phone shortly before three in the afternoon on January 6, “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

“More upset?” McCarthy yelled back incredulously, according to an account he gave a few hours later to a Republican colleague. “THEY’RE TRYING TO F***ING KILL ME!”

Andrew Naughtie11 October 2022 12:00
1665484766

Ryan derides Vance as “ass-kisser"

Representative Tim Ryan threw back former president Donald Trump’s words at his Republican opponent JD Vance in their debate for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday evening.

Toward the end of the debate, Mr Ryan hit out at Mr Vance for seeking Mr Trump’s endorsement. During a rally in Youngstown last month, Mr Trump pointed to Mr Vance, who he has endorsed, for courting him.

“JD is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much,” Mr Trump said at the time.

“And that’s bad, because that means JD Vance is going to do whatever he wants,” Mr Ryan said.

Eric Garcia has more.

Tim Ryan calls JD Vance an ‘ass-kisser’ after Trump remarks in Ohio Senate debate

‘Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser,’ Ryan says

Andrew Naughtie11 October 2022 11:39
1665484200

Book reveals McCarthy claimed Trump was unaware of Jan 6 violence

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told two police officers who were injured during the January 6 attack on the Capitol that then-president Donald Trump had no idea that a riotous mob of his supporters was storming the US legislature to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent.

McCarthy claimed Trump didn’t know about January 6 violence, book reveals

A new book by former DC police officer Michael Fanone reveals Mr McCarthy downplaying Mr Trump’s knowledge of the violence at the Capitol that day

Oliver O'Connell11 October 2022 11:30
1665482406

Jimmy Kimmel makes a prison wish for Trump

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday called Mr Trump a “spam come to life” for making outlandish claims and spreading bizarre conspiracy theories at his rallies.

“Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Mr Kimmel said.

“The whole thing is him priming the pump to get people to riot when he inevitably goes to prison,” Mr Kimmel said, adding: “Which I... hold on a second.”

He then pauses his monologue for a moment of prayer. “I’ll save it for tonight.”

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar11 October 2022 11:00
1665480600

Maggie Haberman accused of withholding information on Trump for her book

Maggie Haberman has been accused of withholding information concerning former President Donald Trump for her new book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

Zeinab Badawi of BBC Radio asked the New York Times journalist if she had put “profits before principles”.

Speaking on Sunday, Ms Badawi asked Ms Haberman why she hadn’t reported information included in the book concerning Mr Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Maggie Haberman accused of withholding information on Trump for her book

‘People are willing to say things for history in books that they sometimes are not and to reveal information that they are not for the daily report,’ journalist says

Oliver O'Connell11 October 2022 10:30
1665477000

Jeb Bush hits back at Trump for accusing his father of hiding White House documents

Jeb Bush struck out to defend his late father, George H W Bush, after Donald Trump initiated calls to investigate the 41st president.

At a rally in Arizona on Sunday, Trump attacked several former presidents for being guilty of the same act that earned him a visit from federal agents this past summer at his Mar-a-Lago resort: storing classified documents after their tenure in office.

Johanna Chisholm reports.

Jeb Bush calls out Trump for accusing his father of stealing classified documents

The 45th President accused George H W Bush of stowing ‘millions and millions of documents’ in a former bowling alley that was attached to a Chinese restaurant

Oliver O'Connell11 October 2022 09:30
1665476778

Trump shares bizarre nature documentary voiceover video of himself

Donald Trump has shared a bizarre video clip of himself during his presidential days – but with a voiceover imitating a nature documentary valorising the lion.

The clip, roughly one minute and 20 seconds long, was posted on his Truth Social account late on Monday and shows him waving to people while the narrator can be heard saying, “This lion, he’s the king of the jungle... huge mane, he’s so big, he’s so hot”.

“Now when the lion comes, they start messing with him, biting his tail, biting his ears. He doesn’t do anything. The lioness, she starts messing with him, coming over, making trouble. Still, nothing,” the voiceover continues, as the clip shows Melania Trump with him during his oath-taking ceremony.

Maroosha Muzaffar reports.

Trump shares bizarre nature documentary video about himself

‘This lion, he’s the king of the jungle ... huge mane, he’s so big, he’s so hot’

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar11 October 2022 09:26
1665471600

What’s behind Trump’s claim that George HW Bush stashed documents in a bowling alley?

Donald Trump accused former president George HW Bush of hiding classified documents in a “bowling alley” during a rally in Arizona on Sunday.

The former president said that senior Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.

Maroosha Muzaffar takes a look at the bizarre claims by Mr Trump.

The story behind Trump’s claim that Bush senior stashed documents in a bowling alley

It was in an old bowling alley, that things from Bush’s life — ‘an old infielder’s mitt, the door of a Kuwaiti palace, even a huge likeness of Bush’s head from a Republican convention’ — were gathered

Oliver O'Connell11 October 2022 08:00
1665468000

Trump woos Christian right in newly released tape

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump are heard wooing Christian right leaders ahead of the 2016 election in a newly unearthed audio recording.

The tape is featured in the new documentary Battleground, directed by Cynthia Lowen, which takes a close look at anti-abortion activists.

According to the documentary, the audio was taken during a closed-door meeting between Trump and leaders of the Christian right, 40 days before the 2016 election.

Mr Trump was reported to have met with conservative Christians in June of that year. The audio in the documentary was recorded during a different meeting, on 29 September 2016.

The aim was to discuss how Trump would “fulfil the Christian right’s legislative and cultural priorities,” per Battleground.

Unidentified participants are first heard chatting as they await Trump’s arrival. He then enters the meeting, greets its attendees, and comments: “This is serious power.”

Clémence Michallon reports.

Donald and Ivanka Trump woo Christian right in newly released tape

New documentary ‘Battleground’ on abortion rights includes audio from 2016 closed-door meeting

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar11 October 2022 07:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in