Trump news – live: Vance slated for ‘kissing Trump’s ass’ as new details of McCarthy’s Jan 6 call emerge
Former president’s chosen Ohio Senate candidate was once among his most aggressive critics
Tim Ryan calls JD Vance an ‘ass-kisser’ after Trump remarks
Trump-backed Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance was ridiculed by his opponent last night for “kissing ass” to get the former president’s endorsement.
In a televised debate, Mr Vance’s Democratic opponent Tim Ryan quoted Mr Trump himself describing how Mr Vance had gone about securing his support.
Accusing Mr Vance of a “lack of courage,” Mr Ryan declared: “I’m from Ohio I don’t kiss anyone’s ass like him. Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser.”
Meanwhile, an extract from an upcoming book on the GOP’s support for Mr Trump has revealed new details of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s infamous call with Mr Trump during the January 6 Capitol attack.
According to Politico, when Mr Trump told Mr McCarthy that the people storming the building were “more upset” than his party about the supposed theft of the election, Mr McCarthy responded: “More upset? They’re trying to f***ing kill me!”
The most important races to watch in the midterm elections
Election Day is less than a month away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint.
Republicans are still hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade.
Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope to point “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy and highlight the January 6 insurrection.
Here are the most important elections to watch this cycle.
Most important midterm election a month out from Election Day 2022
Nevada’s Senate race could go either way. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott likely to cruise to re-election. And John Fetterman still leads in Pennsylvania, Eric Garcia writes
McCarthy told Trump Jan 6 rioters were trying to kill him
Politico earlier dropped a new nugget from an upcoming book, Robert Draper’s Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind, which looks at the Republican Party’s support for Trump. Specifically, the outlet shared a previously unreported line from a now-infamous phonecall Kevin McCarthy made to Donald Trump during the January 6 riot.
As reported in this morning’s Playbook:
Ryan derides Vance as “ass-kisser"
Representative Tim Ryan threw back former president Donald Trump’s words at his Republican opponent JD Vance in their debate for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday evening.
Toward the end of the debate, Mr Ryan hit out at Mr Vance for seeking Mr Trump’s endorsement. During a rally in Youngstown last month, Mr Trump pointed to Mr Vance, who he has endorsed, for courting him.
“JD is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much,” Mr Trump said at the time.
“And that’s bad, because that means JD Vance is going to do whatever he wants,” Mr Ryan said.
Eric Garcia has more.
Tim Ryan calls JD Vance an ‘ass-kisser’ after Trump remarks in Ohio Senate debate
‘Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser,’ Ryan says
Book reveals McCarthy claimed Trump was unaware of Jan 6 violence
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told two police officers who were injured during the January 6 attack on the Capitol that then-president Donald Trump had no idea that a riotous mob of his supporters was storming the US legislature to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent.
McCarthy claimed Trump didn’t know about January 6 violence, book reveals
A new book by former DC police officer Michael Fanone reveals Mr McCarthy downplaying Mr Trump’s knowledge of the violence at the Capitol that day
Jimmy Kimmel makes a prison wish for Trump
Jimmy Kimmel on Monday called Mr Trump a “spam come to life” for making outlandish claims and spreading bizarre conspiracy theories at his rallies.
“Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Mr Kimmel said.
“The whole thing is him priming the pump to get people to riot when he inevitably goes to prison,” Mr Kimmel said, adding: “Which I... hold on a second.”
He then pauses his monologue for a moment of prayer. “I’ll save it for tonight.”
Maggie Haberman accused of withholding information on Trump for her book
Maggie Haberman has been accused of withholding information concerning former President Donald Trump for her new book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.
Zeinab Badawi of BBC Radio asked the New York Times journalist if she had put “profits before principles”.
Speaking on Sunday, Ms Badawi asked Ms Haberman why she hadn’t reported information included in the book concerning Mr Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Maggie Haberman accused of withholding information on Trump for her book
‘People are willing to say things for history in books that they sometimes are not and to reveal information that they are not for the daily report,’ journalist says
Jeb Bush hits back at Trump for accusing his father of hiding White House documents
Jeb Bush struck out to defend his late father, George H W Bush, after Donald Trump initiated calls to investigate the 41st president.
At a rally in Arizona on Sunday, Trump attacked several former presidents for being guilty of the same act that earned him a visit from federal agents this past summer at his Mar-a-Lago resort: storing classified documents after their tenure in office.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Jeb Bush calls out Trump for accusing his father of stealing classified documents
The 45th President accused George H W Bush of stowing ‘millions and millions of documents’ in a former bowling alley that was attached to a Chinese restaurant
Trump shares bizarre nature documentary voiceover video of himself
Donald Trump has shared a bizarre video clip of himself during his presidential days – but with a voiceover imitating a nature documentary valorising the lion.
The clip, roughly one minute and 20 seconds long, was posted on his Truth Social account late on Monday and shows him waving to people while the narrator can be heard saying, “This lion, he’s the king of the jungle... huge mane, he’s so big, he’s so hot”.
“Now when the lion comes, they start messing with him, biting his tail, biting his ears. He doesn’t do anything. The lioness, she starts messing with him, coming over, making trouble. Still, nothing,” the voiceover continues, as the clip shows Melania Trump with him during his oath-taking ceremony.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports.
Trump shares bizarre nature documentary video about himself
‘This lion, he’s the king of the jungle ... huge mane, he’s so big, he’s so hot’
What’s behind Trump’s claim that George HW Bush stashed documents in a bowling alley?
Donald Trump accused former president George HW Bush of hiding classified documents in a “bowling alley” during a rally in Arizona on Sunday.
The former president said that senior Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.
Maroosha Muzaffar takes a look at the bizarre claims by Mr Trump.
The story behind Trump’s claim that Bush senior stashed documents in a bowling alley
It was in an old bowling alley, that things from Bush’s life — ‘an old infielder’s mitt, the door of a Kuwaiti palace, even a huge likeness of Bush’s head from a Republican convention’ — were gathered
Trump woos Christian right in newly released tape
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump are heard wooing Christian right leaders ahead of the 2016 election in a newly unearthed audio recording.
The tape is featured in the new documentary Battleground, directed by Cynthia Lowen, which takes a close look at anti-abortion activists.
According to the documentary, the audio was taken during a closed-door meeting between Trump and leaders of the Christian right, 40 days before the 2016 election.
Mr Trump was reported to have met with conservative Christians in June of that year. The audio in the documentary was recorded during a different meeting, on 29 September 2016.
The aim was to discuss how Trump would “fulfil the Christian right’s legislative and cultural priorities,” per Battleground.
Unidentified participants are first heard chatting as they await Trump’s arrival. He then enters the meeting, greets its attendees, and comments: “This is serious power.”
Clémence Michallon reports.
Donald and Ivanka Trump woo Christian right in newly released tape
New documentary ‘Battleground’ on abortion rights includes audio from 2016 closed-door meeting
